Trane Technologies: Trane Strengthens Its Comprehensive Thermal Management System Capabilities Through Expansion of Liquid Cooling Portfolio

Trane's scalable Coolant Distribution Unit approach helps data centers right-size their advanced thermal management systems with liquid cooling capacity up to 10MW

DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Trane® - by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, announces enhanced liquid cooling capabilities for its advanced thermal management systems, tailored specifically to help data centers become future-ready. With new, scalable Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) solutions, from 2.5MW to 10MW, Trane is driving greater cooling capacity and energy efficiency for hyperscale and colocation data centers.

"We are a trusted innovator for mission-critical infrastructure, continuously co-innovating with our customers to design and develop the custom, integrated thermal management systems needed to support sustainable business growth," said Steve Obstein, Vice President and General Manager, Data Centers & High-Tech, Trane Technologies. "Through our scalable, modular approach to liquid cooling we can provide a platform for future sustainable capacity growth and thermal load requirements associated with rapidly escalating AI needs."

The scalable 2.5MW to 10MW platform complements Trane's 1MW CDU, giving data centers flexible direct-to-chip cooling capacity to more effectively manage their high-density computing environments. Trane can design, test, and scale hybrid and liquid cooling systems that support growth without requiring a complete cooling infrastructure overhaul. This helps data centers effectively manage high-density computing environments, while helping to reduce energy consumption, lowering operational costs, and shrinking the center's carbon footprint in support of sustainability goals.

By combining cutting-edge liquid cooling technology with advanced system design, Trane is setting a new standard for sustainable and efficient thermal management for data center environments. Trane supports operations and uptime throughout the lifecycle of the data center through its world-class service and a network of data center-qualified technicians, strategically located in proximity to customers, and Smart Service options for proactive monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved energy management.



Key Features:

Modular Scalability: Supports cooling capacities up to 10MW, adaptable to various data center sizes and needs.

Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Technology: Optimized for high-density data centers, providing efficient heat transfer directly from IT equipment.

Compact Footprint: Provides up to 10MW cooling capacity in a space-saving, factory skid-mounted design, that provides ease of serviceability.

World-Class Service and Support: Access to expert resources and data center-qualified technicians from Trane for reliable service and support.

