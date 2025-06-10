Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Steven Leong, Head of Product, BlackRock Canada, and his team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the new ETF: iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF (TSX: XSMB).





The iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF will provide investors with exposure to a broadly diversified range of Canadian domiciled bonds with maturities between 1 and 10 years, which may include any or all of federal, provincial, corporate (including certain qualifying asset-backed securities) and municipal bonds.

Canadians continue to embrace fixed income ETFs as efficient tools for building resilient, well-diversified portfolios. With this launch, we are excited to provide access to a broad portfolio of Canadian government and corporate bonds with 10 years remaining to maturity or less. This exposure allows investors to generate income while offering a source of portfolio stabilization amid volatility.

