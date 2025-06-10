Miriam Laundry Publishing Celebrates Five Years of Children's Book Publishing Excellence

With 185 published titles and nearly 4,000 aspiring authors supported, MLP is transforming the children's publishing landscape, one story at a time.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / In a time when only around 2% percent of submitted manuscripts are published by traditional publishing houses, many aspiring authors are left without support. While the traditional publishing model often falls short, alternative models are emerging for authors who seek creative control, high-quality support, and a meaningful way to bring their stories to life.

Founder and bestselling author Miriam Laundry with her son

For five years, Miriam Laundry Publishing has led a publishing revolution by guiding thousands of new authors through a hands-on publishing process that blends expert coaching, creative freedom, and editorial care.

Celebrating five years this past month, MLP has published 185 titles , empowered nearly 4,000 aspiring authors through its educational programs, and supported over 1,000 graduates through its flagship publishing track , marking their excellence in the children's book publishing industry.

Founded in 2020 by bestselling author and TEDx speaker Miriam Laundry , the publishing house champions their unique publishing models which uplift aspiring authors. "Publishing a children's book is deeply personal. It deserves to be handled with care, integrity, and excellence," says Laundry, who co-authored two titles, including I CAN Believe in Myself , with Jack Canfield - esteemed author of Chicken Soup for the Soul .

At a time when the publishing industry is often met with skepticism and many aspiring authors feel overwhelmed or uncertain about their options, Miriam Laundry Publishing offers a transparent, values-driven approach . Outlining clear commitment to integrity, quality, and author ownership, MLP defines what sets them apart from predatory or pay-to-play models. Through a blend of expert coaching, high-touch publishing support, and elevated production standards, MLP empowers writers to bring meaningful stories to life with confidence.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support and partnership in bringing our first children's book to life," shared Bryn and Lynn Gibson, a recent author duo. "Your dedication and commitment have made this journey so rewarding."

Today, MLP's Publishing Mastermind Program offers a full-year, high-support publishing track, with access to seasoned children's book editors, professional illustrators, award-winning designers, and an experienced book launch team. Every author retains full rights to their book, and every title is reviewed for quality and alignment with MLP's publishing values.

"Our clients are not just handed off to a freelancer or given a step-by-step portal," explains Julie Karanfilis, a member of the MLP team, "Authors are mentored, championed, and elevated at every stage. We get to watch people go from uncertain first-time writers to confident published authors. That kind of transformation never gets old."

The Miriam Laundry Publishing team celebrates five years of excellence in children's book publishing.

As part of its fifth-year milestone, MLP is highlighting the stories behind the books: from teachers-turned-authors to grandparents honoring their grandchildren, the company has become a creative incubator for stories that might have otherwise gone unheard.

The community aspect is a core part of MLP's identity. From Facebook groups to live coaching calls to author spotlights on the company's YouTube and blog , Laundry and her team have cultivated a space where encouragement, excellence, and authentic connection go hand-in-hand.

"We founded this company to be what I wish I'd had when I started," says Laundry, "A trusted guide, a team of experts, and a publishing path that puts authors in the driver's seat."

From first-time authors to seasoned educators, the stories published through MLP reflect a growing movement: one where writers don't have to navigate the journey alone, and where children's books can become vessels for connection, empowerment, and lasting change.

"We believe in doing things the right way," Laundry says. "That means giving our authors the tools, team, and trust they need to bring their stories to life, and to know they're not doing it alone."

