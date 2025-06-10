Anzeige
10.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
Four California Health Systems Accelerate AI-Driven Mental Health Care Accessibility for Millions of Patients with Precise Behavioral

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Precise Behavioral announced today a series of transformative agreements with four California healthcare provider organizations for AI-driven mental health solutions, collectively covering 200 hospitals, 30,000 licensed beds, 100,000 providers, and 24 million patients. The contracts leverage a hybrid virtual and in-person solution model to dramatically scale care accessibility for patients who require mental health services. These agreements validate Precise as a trusted national leader in meeting the growing market demand for behavioral health solutions.

Under the agreements, which include a mixture of nationally recognized academic institutions, IDNs, and VA provider groups, Precise, will deliver AI-powered virtual behavioral health care applications backed by clinical excellence to facilitate rapid solution scaling.

These agreements include digital and clinical services that expand on the clients' existing behavioral health programs, including AI powered mental health screening, personalized well-being content, and symptom monitoring. Customized Precise offering packages are being deployed for each client based on their respective program objectives.

"These agreements reflect the confidence we've earned from nationally recognized institutions for our ability to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled, mental health solutions at scale," noted Dr. Nitin Nanda, CEO and Founder of Precise Behavioral. "We are proud to support our rapidly growing roster of clients with innovative solutions, proven to effectively treat patients in need of mental health services, in California and beyond."

"These partnerships mark a turning point for behavioral health in California," added Matt McCormick, Chief Growth Officer for Precise. "By integrating our AI-powered care solutions, systems like these prominent California-based provider groups are improving access, reducing ED recidivism, and closing longstanding mental health care gaps for the patient populations they serve."

Precise Behavioral is the third business launched by Dr. Nitin Nanda, a nationally recognized psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur with a proven history of building and scaling innovative behavioral health firms. Each business has been created to significantly expand and accelerate access to effective mental health care.

About US:

Precise Behavioral is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA, and was founded in 2022 to meet the growing national demand for mental health care. The company's physician-led team of medical experts, grounded in nearly two decades of clinical research, leverage cutting-edge AI technology and seasoned clinical expertise to deliver innovative virtual care with improved measurable outcomes. Precise Behavioral is privately held.

https://precisebehavioral.com/

Media Contact:
Art Erickson
Vice President of Sales

Precise Behavioral
art.erickson@precisebh.com
708.997.0653

SOURCE: Precise Behavioral



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/four-california-health-systems-accelerate-ai-driven-mental-health-car-1037763

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
