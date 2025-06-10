The Insight Partners: Spark Detection System Market Size to Surpass $ 449.53 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 7.0% CAGR, Experiences Growth with the Rise in Adoption of Wood Panel Industry

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global Spark Detection System market is observing healthy growth owing to the increase in requirements for spark detection in the wood panel industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) is likely to bring new trends to the market.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Spark Detection System market is expected to reach US$ 449.53 million by 2031 from US$ 281.42 million in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. As spark detection systems can help various industries in fire prevention, their demand is continuously increasing. The wood industry has various high-risk areas that could result in fires or dust explosions, which is one of the major reasons for the rise in the demand for spark detection systems in the industry. In addition, various industries, including manufacturing, woodworking, chemical, and food processing, are continuously facing a rising number of fire incidents across the globe, especially in Russia, Australia, Canada, and the US, which is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the implementation of strict fire safety regulations by governments and regulatory authorities can lead to a rise in the demand for spark detection systems in the coming years. The integration of technologies such as IoT can enable real-time monitoring and data processing, which can significantly enhance the effectiveness of spark detection systems. Increase in Number of Fire and Dust Explosion Incidents: Industries such as manufacturing, woodworking, chemical, and food processing are continuously facing various incidents of fire and dust explosions. Industrial fires and dust explosions cause numerous injuries, fatalities, and significant economic damages. Incidents in the process industry can cost millions of dollars and disrupt operations globally. A few fire and dust explosion incidents that occurred globally are mentioned below.

• In January 2025, a lithium battery-based power bank caused a fire outbreak in an Air Busan airplane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea. The incident caused minor injuries to three people on board.

• According to Purdue University data, in 2024, nine dust explosions occurred in the US, with no fatalities and 2 injuries. These explosions occurred in 4 feed mills, 3 grain elevators, 1 ethanol plant, and 1 corn processing plant. These incidences are associated with the ignition of smoldering grain, equipment malfunction, welding work, and cutting work. Stringent Fire Safety Regulations: The rising number of fire incidents in manufacturing, woodworking, chemical, aerospace, food processing, and other industries encourages the government, regulatory bodies, and public companies to take various steps to prevent them. Governments across the globe are implementing strict rules to prevent the occurrence of fire and obligating industries to install an appropriate, high-performance, and technologically advanced spark detection system. The system supports industries to monitor their operations and give alerts related to sparks in the machine, equipment, or in a working environment. A few significant rules and regulations that increase the implementation of spark detection systems are mentioned below.

• According to Singapore Airlines Limited data, starting in April 2025, Singapore Airlines Limited will prohibit customers from using power banks to charge phones and other devices in flight. Power banks cannot be charged via aircraft USB connections.

• In March 2025, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) declared that passengers would no longer be able to use or charge power banks on flights from March 15, referring to "incidents of in-flight fires on international airlines, suspected to be linked to power bank usage". Development of Next-Generation Spark Detection Systems: The next generation of spark detection systems is revolutionizing the global spark detection system market. The evolution of the next-generation spark detection systems supports market players in meeting the increasing demand from modern businesses and industries. Next-generation spark detection systems incorporate technologically advanced features that enable continual monitoring of ignition sources such as sparks, hot particles, embers, and overheated fan components within pneumatic process lines. This continuous monitoring capability enables a more flexible and scalable architecture that allows users the continuous monitoring of the environment by protecting and mitigating against fires and explosions in many industrial facilities. The demand for technologically advanced, feature-rich spark detection systems encourages market players to develop their existing product portfolio. For instance, in August 2023, IEP Technologies developed the next-generation SD300-EX series Spark Detector to support industries in preventing fire incidences. SD300-EX series Spark Detector achieved third-party approval from Factory Mutual (FM), meeting the exact requirements of the most recent edition of FM 3265:2020. This ensures reliable detection of ignition sources in the visible or infrared light wavelengths, even in the presence of dense material flows. The SD300-EX also has a 180-degree wide field of view, which eliminates blind areas and may reduce the number of detectors necessary. They can be mounted without the requirement for welding in some applications, resulting in lower installation costs and shorter installation times. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the spark detection system market is bifurcated into infrared spark detection systems and ultraviolet (UV) spark detection systems.

In terms of application, the market is segmented into the wood-based panel industry, pulp & paper industry, bioenergy, food industry, textile industry, and others.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the Spark Detection System market are Fagus-GreCon Greten GmbH & Co. KG; Fire Shield Systems Ltd; Minimax GmbH; IEP Technologies, LLC; Firefly AB; Fike Corporation; ELECTRONIC WOOD SYSTEMS GMBH; Raille Limited; Blazequel; and BS&B Safety Systems, LLC.

Trending Topics: Fire Alarm and Detection Market

Global Headlines on Spark Detection System Market

IEP Technologies announced that they have joined Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Steering Committee for their new Master's Degree program in Explosion Protection Engineering. This will be the first-degree program that specializes in Explosion Protection.

The 'next generation' Atexon Spark Detection and Extinguishing System by IEP Technologies has recently received third-party approval from Factory Mutual (FM), meeting the detailed requirements of the latest version of FM 3265:2020. The customers can benefit from the Atexon System with FM Approval. It reassured that all the required testing and examination had already been conducted by a globally established, nationally recognized testing laboratory.

Conclusion

The Asia Pacific market in the region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to the high demand from industries and market players focusing on developing advanced featured systems. For instance, in February 2025, Shandong Mingyi Electric Technology Co., Ltd. provides MES spark detection and extinguishing systems that ensure seamless production in numerous industries. The spark detection and extinguishing system effectively captures the infrared rays emitted by ignition sources (sparks) in the industrial environment and is installed at a corresponding distance (depending on the speed with which dust or materials are conveyed) to swiftly activate high-pressure, high-flow atomizing nozzles to remove the ignition source (spark). It also sets an alarm to alert workers and operators by supporting them to manage and control their operations against sparks or fire effectively. This increases its adoption among a wide range of industries such as wood processing, metal processing, automotive and engine manufacturing, tobacco, textiles, food, feed, paper mills, tire recycling, power plants, solid waste recycling, tissue factories, hygiene products, and chemicals.

