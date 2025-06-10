Anzeige
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
10.06.2025 17:10 Uhr
LambdaTest, Inc.: LambdaTest Unveils AI-Native Test Case Generator to Revolutionize Software Quality Assurance

New Feature Transforms Various Requirement Formats into Structured Test Cases, Saving Time and Enhancing Test Coverage

San Francisco, CA, June 10, 2025, a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has launched its AI Test Case Generator, a groundbreaking tool designed to streamline the test case creation process for quality assurance (QA) teams. With this new feature, teams can quickly convert a wide range of input formats, including text, PDFs, audio, video, images, Jira tickets, and more, into structured, contextual software test cases. This innovation significantly reduces the time and effort required to manually create test cases, while also improving test coverage and quality.

The AI Test Case Generator works by analyzing the provided input, whether it's a requirement document, a Jira issue, an image, or even audio and video files. It automatically generates detailed test cases that encompass essential components, including titles, descriptions, preconditions, priorities, tags, test steps, and expected outcomes. The AI-native system organises related test cases into logical scenarios, making it easier for teams to manage and navigate large sets of requirements. Once generated, the test cases can be customized and edited to better align with specific testing needs and strategies.

LambdaTest's new feature also integrates seamlessly with the company's AI-Native Test Manager platform. Once the test cases are generated and refined, they can be saved directly to the Test Case Repository, enabling easy access and sharing among team members. This efficient process allows for faster test planning, execution, and collaboration across teams.

"The AI Test Case Generator is a game changer for QA teams", says Asad Khan, CEO and Co-Founder at LambdaTest."By automating the test case creation process, we not only save valuable time but also ensure more comprehensive test coverage. This innovation is a step forward in empowering teams to focus on more strategic aspects of Quality Assurance."

To learn more about Test Case Generator, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/generate-test-cases-with-ai/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTestis an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

  • Browser & App Testing Cloud (https://www.lambdatest.com/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=june10&utm_term=ps&utm_content=pr): Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.
  • HyperExecute (https://www.lambdatest.com/hyperexecute/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=june10&utm_term=ps&utm_content=pr): An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration.
  • KaneAI (https://www.lambdatest.com/kane-ai/?utm_source=media&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=june10&utm_term=ps&utm_content=pr): The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com



press@lambdatest.com

