Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Following Bar Goa's 2024 Michelin Guide recognition, restaurateur and public health scientist Jayadeep Patra has launched ROOH, a new Indian restaurant in downtown Toronto. The restaurant combines Patra's scientific background with hands-on experience in regional Indian cooking.

Patra created ROOH as the next step in hospitality work after Bar Goa's success. He designed it to serve a broader range of Indian regional dishes. The kitchen uses research to guide pairings, sourcing, and workflow.

Patra views the strong reception to Bar Goa as proof that local diners embrace an Indian experience centered on health, quality, and sophistication. ROOH extends that vision by scaling both ambition and research-driven cooking.

Its minimalist design supports sustainable sourcing and reduced waste. The team prioritizes nutrient retention, low waste, and close work with local producers.

Patra holds a doctorate in psychology and public health and collaborates with Toronto's Centre for Addiction and Mental Health. With over 100 peer-reviewed publications, Patra draws on his research experience to shape how nutrition science influences the menu.

The team behind it includes food scientists, dietitians, and farmers. Together, they design meals that are healthy and rooted in tradition.

ROOH responds to a shift in dining habits, where more people choose restaurants based on health, sourcing, and sustainability. The menu features low-sodium options, gut-friendly spices, and plant-based proteins. The kitchen designs dishes that meet modern standards while preserving traditional flavors.

Staff receive training in nutrition and sustainability to ensure service reflects the restaurant's values. "Luxury dining reflects health and sustainability," Patra says. "Our team brings that to every plate and every guest."

Patra sees the restaurant as a working example of how science and public health can shape the future of hospitality. He plans to position both restaurants for further Michelin recognition and encourage healthier dining.

About ROOH and Bar Goa

Founded by scientist and restaurateur Jayadeep Patra, Bar Goa and ROOH are Indian fine dining restaurants based in Toronto. Bar Goa was listed in the 2024 Michelin Guide for its health-focused coastal cuisine, while ROOH expands the concept with regional Indian dishes rooted in public health research and sustainability. Both restaurants prioritize nutrition, scientific integrity, and culturally grounded flavors.

