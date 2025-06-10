Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850663 | ISIN: US1912161007 | Ticker-Symbol: CCC3
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 17:53
63,18 Euro
+0,83 % +0,52
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COCA-COLA COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
63,1063,1517:55
63,1063,1517:55
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 17:26 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street TV Spotlights Synergy CHC as Former Coca-Cola Executive Joins to Drive FOCUSfactor Energy Drink's Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally televised business show airing on Bloomberg and FOX Business, proudly features Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) as a spotlight company, highlighting the brand's strategic expansion in the global functional beverage market. The feature follows Synergy's high-profile appointment of Damian Marano, a former Coca-Cola executive, as the company's new Vice President of Beverage.

Marano, a seasoned global brand architect with over 20 years at Coca-Cola and founder of Docklight Brands, joins Synergy CHC to lead the international rollout of its FOCUSfactor® Energy Drink, a fast-emerging player in the $30B+ clean-energy beverage space.

"New to The Street's mission has always been to introduce audiences to the most dynamic companies shaping tomorrow's economy," said Jane King, anchor at New to The Street. "Synergy's aggressive expansion strategy, coupled with leadership from a Coca-Cola veteran, puts them in a strong position to disrupt the functional beverage category."

FOCUSfactor® Energy Drink is powered by brain-boosting nootropics and essential vitamins, building on the brand equity of Synergy's best-selling FOCUSfactor® supplement line, currently sold in major retailers like Costco, Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

Damian Marano commented, "Having led growth initiatives for some of the world's most recognizable beverage brands, I see a massive opportunity in FOCUSfactor® to define the next wave of clean, functional performance drinks."

The appointment follows the recent addition of Erik Shields to Synergy's beverage team and aligns with the company's strategy to scale its consumer health portfolio globally.

The New to The Street feature will air on Bloomberg TV this Saturday at 6:30 PM ET and FOX Business next week, with segments available on YouTube and social platforms to more than 2.5 million subscribers.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is a consumer health and wellness company marketing a portfolio of trusted brands including FOCUSfactor®, Flat Tummy®, Sneaky Vaunt®, and Hand MD®. With a footprint in North America, Canada, and the UK, Synergy is focused on driving innovation across supplements, beauty, and functional beverages. Learn more at www.synergychc.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business television brands in the U.S., broadcasting sponsored content on FOX Business, Bloomberg, and through over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. The show features innovative public and private companies delivering news, insights, and investment perspectives across global markets.

Media Contacts:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street Media Relations
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Investor Relations
Synergy CHC Corp.
ir@synergychc.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-tv-spotlights-synergy-chc-nasdaq-snyr-as-former-coca-cola-ex-1037787

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.