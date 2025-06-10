New to The Street TV Spotlights Synergy CHC as Former Coca-Cola Executive Joins to Drive FOCUSfactor Energy Drink's Global Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally televised business show airing on Bloomberg and FOX Business, proudly features Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) as a spotlight company, highlighting the brand's strategic expansion in the global functional beverage market. The feature follows Synergy's high-profile appointment of Damian Marano, a former Coca-Cola executive, as the company's new Vice President of Beverage.

Marano, a seasoned global brand architect with over 20 years at Coca-Cola and founder of Docklight Brands, joins Synergy CHC to lead the international rollout of its FOCUSfactor® Energy Drink, a fast-emerging player in the $30B+ clean-energy beverage space.

"New to The Street's mission has always been to introduce audiences to the most dynamic companies shaping tomorrow's economy," said Jane King, anchor at New to The Street. "Synergy's aggressive expansion strategy, coupled with leadership from a Coca-Cola veteran, puts them in a strong position to disrupt the functional beverage category."

FOCUSfactor® Energy Drink is powered by brain-boosting nootropics and essential vitamins, building on the brand equity of Synergy's best-selling FOCUSfactor® supplement line, currently sold in major retailers like Costco, Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens.

Damian Marano commented, "Having led growth initiatives for some of the world's most recognizable beverage brands, I see a massive opportunity in FOCUSfactor® to define the next wave of clean, functional performance drinks."

The appointment follows the recent addition of Erik Shields to Synergy's beverage team and aligns with the company's strategy to scale its consumer health portfolio globally.

The New to The Street feature will air on Bloomberg TV this Saturday at 6:30 PM ET and FOX Business next week, with segments available on YouTube and social platforms to more than 2.5 million subscribers.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) is a consumer health and wellness company marketing a portfolio of trusted brands including FOCUSfactor®, Flat Tummy®, Sneaky Vaunt®, and Hand MD®. With a footprint in North America, Canada, and the UK, Synergy is focused on driving innovation across supplements, beauty, and functional beverages. Learn more at www.synergychc.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running business television brands in the U.S., broadcasting sponsored content on FOX Business, Bloomberg, and through over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers. The show features innovative public and private companies delivering news, insights, and investment perspectives across global markets.

