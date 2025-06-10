Bluewater Celebrates 25 Years of Disruption, Growth, and Impact

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Bluewater, the fully converged advertising and production agency known for reshaping how brands connect with audiences, proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2025. From a bold creative startup in Clearwater, Florida to an award-winning national agency, Bluewater has spent the last 25 years leading the convergence of creative, media, and commerce - helping brands build, launch, and scale with measurable results.

Over the past two decades, Bluewater has delivered breakthrough campaigns across health & wellness, home goods, beauty, finance, loyalty, entertainment, and more. Its integrated team spans strategy, creative, production, media, and analytics - enabling performance at every point in the customer journey. The agency's work has been recognized by industry-leading honors including the Telly Awards, Inc. 500, and AdWeek's Top Agencies to Watch and multiple national media outlets.

"This milestone isn't just about looking back - it's about doubling down on what got us here: creativity, agility, and a refusal to settle," said Andy Latimer, Founder & CEO of Bluewater. "We're not celebrating longevity. We're celebrating momentum."

In 2025, Bluewater continues to evolve. The agency is significantly expanding its brand strategy division to meet rising client demand for insight-driven marketing leadership. Its entertainment and branded content division - responsible for original series, branded storytelling, and cross-platform creative - is also scaling, bringing new opportunities for brands to connect with culture, not just consumers. With a relentless focus on optimization, Bluewater has doubled down by investing and rebuilding an AI enabled tech stack that delivers instant results and performance analytics, as well as predictive marketing strategies. Latimer says, "We're going beyond Artificial Intelligence and into a world of actionable intelligence where we can predict performance to come." Across every department, the Bluewater family is growing with top-tier talent that shares a vision for bold thinking and barrier-free execution.

The 25th anniversary campaign includes a slate of initiatives that spotlight Bluewater's creative legacy and future trajectory: thought leadership content, cultural partnerships, brand storytelling, and the rebranding of its in-house podcast. These efforts reflect the same spirit that launched the agency in 2001 - and continue to define it today.

Bluewater is a fully converged advertising and production agency that drives results through strategy, creative, media, and commerce. With a national client base and an integrated team of experts, Bluewater builds, launches, and scales campaigns that perform across platforms. From brand to bottom line, Bluewater removes barriers between creative and media, enabling brands to go further, faster.

