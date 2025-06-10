Raketech Divests Non-Core US Tipster Assets to Sharpen Strategic Focus

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Raketech Group Holding Plc (STO:RAKE), ("Raketech" or "the Company") today announces, following a strategic review, that it has entered into an agreement to divest its non-core US tipster and subscription business. The total consideration amounts to EUR 1.25 million.

Background

In July 2024, Raketech divested the US offline advisory sales operations as part of a shift toward scalable digital models. Following a strategic review, Raketech has now reached an agreement to divest the remaining US tipster and subscription assets.

Key Highlights

The total consideration amounts to EUR 1.25 million with EUR 450k payable at closing, EUR 350k after nine months, and the final EUR 450k after eighteen months. The consideration is fixed and unconditional.

The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of June 2025.

The assets divested include brands such as Winnersandwhiners.com, Picksandparlays.net, and Statsalt.com.

The assets have a combined book value of approximately EUR 1.0 million, resulting in a recorded gain of EUR 0.3 million in Q2 2025. This gain is offset by US Tipster-related operational losses of approximately EUR 0.5 million incurred during Q2, as well as disposal-related advisory fees totaling EUR 0.2 million.

Monthly cost savings, post-closing, are estimated at EUR 150k.

Raketech maintains its presence in the US, primarily within SubAffiliation, delivering high-quality traffic to operators, and offering publishers leading commercial deals, through AffiliationCloud.

Johan Svensson, CEO of Raketech, comments:

AffiliationCloud is now at the core of how we operate, and we continue to focus on our growth drivers, including the Entrepreneurial partnerships within Affiliation Marketing, and the expansion of our Publisher Networks and exclusive commercial operator deals within SubAffiliation. This divestment supports our strategic focus on the company's platform-first approach and our commitment to financial discipline by discontinuing operations in areas outside our key commercial strengths.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-10 17:11 CEST.

Raketech Divests Non-Core US Tipster Assets to Sharpen Strategic Focus

