U.S. wealth management leader joins premier global special situations firm for family offices

Emissary Partners, the premier advisor for family offices on global special situations, announced the appointment of Doris P. Meister to its Board of Directors. A highly respected leader in the family office and wealth management industry, including most recently serving as Chair and CEO of Wilmington Trust, Meister will advise the Emissary management team on the firm's growth within the U.S. family office market, business strategy, corporate governance, and advise key client relationships.

From 2016-2024, Meister served as Chair and CEO of Wilmington Trust, the U.S. wealth manager with over $180 billion in assets under management and administration. During her tenure, she led a comprehensive transformation of the wealth and investment management business, achieving a 40% increase in revenues and significantly expanding profitability.

"Doris is a titan of the wealth management and family office worlds," said Matthew L. McGrath, Founder and Managing Director of Emissary Partners. "We are thrilled to have her on board to help guide the next phase of our international growth."

Ms. Meister added, "I have been impressed with the vision of the Emissary Partners team, recognizing a major unmet need in the global family office industry and building an innovative model so aligned with its clients. I look forward to helping the firm continue to expand, both in the US and internationally."

Earlier in her career, Meister held senior leadership positions including Co-President of U.S. Markets for BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Managing Director for the New York office of Bernstein Global Wealth Management, founder and leader of the Private Banking and Investment Group at Merrill Lynch, and as a strategy consultant at McKinsey Company.

Recognized as one of The Most Powerful Women in Finance by American Banker and Top 100 Women in Finance by Barron's, Meister serves on the Board of Directors of AssetMark and Composition Wealth, and as Executive Chair of RWA Wealth Partners. She also serves on the Advisory Board of the Ultra High Net Worth Institute and Supernova. She resides in Palm Beach, Florida, and East Hampton, New York.

Her appointment follows the November 2024 announcement of Andrew T. Clarke, former General Counsel of ExxonMobil International and a leader in the global dispute resolution industry, as Chairman of Emissary Partners, and J. Peter Donald as Principal. [Crain Currency]

Background on Emissary Partners:

Emissary Partners is a global special situations firm for family offices, helping clients manage legacy assets and special situations. The first mover in its space, Emissary Partners helps family offices manage and exit challenging cross-border private investments, typically constituting 5-8% of a family office portfolio, and worth at least $250 billion globally across the industry.

Founded in 2019 by Matthew L. McGrath, formerly of the Albright Stonebridge Group and White House (Office of the Vice President), the firm helps family offices better understand their legacy assets, create real options for resolution, and execute plans for exit. Emissary serves clients across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, with a network of over 250 family offices globally. Its team is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with plans to expand in the United States and the Middle East.

More information on the firm can be found at www.emissarypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250609008287/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Hayley Gray

Senior Associate, Arena Advisory Group

gray@arenaadvisorygroup.com