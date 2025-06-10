Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 17:46 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Art Share 002: Francis Bacon's Masterpiece "Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer" 1963, to be temporarily loaned to Saatchi Yates, London for Once Upon a Time in London exhibition.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014/EU).

ART SHARE 002 S.A.
16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
R.C.S.L: B273672
ARTEX Global Markets AG ticker: BAC1EU

For Immediate Release

RE: Francis Bacon's Masterpiece "Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer" 1963 currently on public display at the Luxembourg's national museum by loan to the Musée national d'archéologie, d'histoire et d'art of Luxembourg (MNAHA), to be temporarily loaned to Saatchi Yates, London for Once Upon a Time in London exhibition.

Luxembourg, 10 June 2024

Art Share 002 S.A. ("Art Share 002"), the sole holder of the artwork from Francis Bacon 'Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963' (the "Artwork"), announces that a two-month free loan has been agreed with Saatchi Yates Gallery for the purpose of temporary exhibition "Once Upon a Time in London" between 12 June 2025 and 17 August 2027.

The loan to the Saatchi Yates is another bold step in towards democratising art. We are contributing to a future where art is truly for the people-sparking imagination, education, and connection in every community.

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the "Securitisation Law"). It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the Artwork and any other associated risks within the meaning of article 53 of the Securitisation Law, financed inter alia by the class B shares issued by Art Share 002. The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

For further details relating to the contents of this announcement, please contact:

Investor Relations - Investor-relations@artshare002.com

Notes:

This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse

Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of ART SHARE 002 is Edouard de Burlet, Director.

Legal Entity Identifier: 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79.

Disclaimer:

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Art Share 002 ("Forward-looking Statements"). These Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.