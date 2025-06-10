Yum! Brands Honored With Community Cornerstone Award for Transformative Impact in Louisville

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / LinkedIn

Yum! Brands recently received the prestigious Community Cornerstone Award from Metro United Way, a non-profit organization focused on empowering the community in Yum!'s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The Community Cornerstone Award celebrates companies that believe in building a stronger Louisville for all, and highlights Yum! Brands' all-in approach to driving real impact through fundraising, leadership, employee engagement and volunteerism.

This award is a meaningful testament to the dedication and hard work of Yum! Brands employees and Yum!'s ongoing commitment to making a difference.



