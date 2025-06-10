Anzeige
10.06.2025 17:50 Uhr
Arvana, Inc.: Arvana Inc. Announces $100 Million Financing Initiative to Support Strategic Acquisitions by PintoCity Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Arvana Inc. (OTC PINK:AVNI) is pleased to announce that it is undertaking both debt and equity financing initiatives to support acquisitions and development activities by its strategic partner, PintoCity Inc.

PintoCity is a privately held company, under an MOU to be a fully owned subsidiary of Arvana, that is focused on the transformation and redevelopment of underutilized retail assets. Its business model centers on acquiring and managing vacant shopping centers and big box retail stores across the United States. These properties will be repurposed into entertainment and themed destinations, supported by a revenue-generating strategy designed to revitalize communities and create shareholder value.

Arvana has presented a $100 million financing proposal in two (2) tranches of $50M each to prospective lenders and equity investors. As of this announcement, two Letters of Intent (LOIs) have been received from a single lender for $7 million. Negotiations are currently underway for this and additional funding commitments.

To complement the debt financing, Arvana is also offering a private placement of 5 million shares to accredited investors/lenders.

About Arvana Inc.
Arvana Inc. (OTC: AVNI) is a publicly traded company registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is listed on the OTC Pink Sheets with Current Information status under the Alternative Reporting Standard. Bondock LLC, the controlling stockholder of Arvana owns PintoCity. More information can be found at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Additional Information:

Arvana Contact

PintoCity Contact

James Kim, Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lovig, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +1 702 899 1072

Phone: +1 725 291 8055

Email: james@arvana.us

Email: brian@pintocity.com

Website: https://arvana.us

Website: https://pintocity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Several statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements of future expectations based on currently available information that are subject to risks and uncertainties including general economic conditions, changes in capital markets, regulator legislation, and other circumstances that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expectations Arvana does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, or status of such statements so it will not be liable for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements contained in this press release. Arvana encourages the public to read the information provided in conjunction with its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-Q and Form 10-K, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Arvana, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arvana-inc.-announces-100-million-financing-initiative-to-suppor-1037821

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
