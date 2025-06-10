Climeon AB: Bulletin from Climeon AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting on June 10, 2025

The shareholders of Climeon AB (publ) held the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the company's premises in Kista on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Below is a summary of the key resolutions adopted at the meeting.

Annual Report

The Annual Report and the Auditor's Report were presented and adopted.

Discharge from Liability

The AGM resolved to discharge the members of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year.

Remuneration

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that fees to the Board of Directors shall remain unchanged at a total amount of SEK 400,000, to be distributed as follows: SEK 200,000 to the Chair of the Board and SEK 100,000 to each of the other Board members. No additional remuneration shall be paid for committee work.

The auditor's fee shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices as per standard and reasonable charges.

Board of Directors

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect Thomas Öström, Joakim Thölin, and Sebastian Ehrnrooth as Board members. Sebastian Ehrnrooth was re-elected as Chair of the Board.

Auditor

The AGM resolved to re-elect Deloitte AB as the company's auditor. It was noted that the authorized public accountant Daniel Wassberg will continue as the auditor-in-charge.

Authorization for the Board to Resolve on New Share Issues

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve-on one or more occasions until the next AGM-on new issues of Class B shares, convertibles and/or warrants, within the limits of the Articles of Association applicable at the time of such resolution.

CEO's Address

In her address, CEO Lena Sundquist commented on the 2024 financial year and the developments during the first quarter of 2025.

Climeon AB (publ)

The Board of Directors



FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Lena Sundquist, CEO, Climeon

+46 708 345 228

Lena.sundquist@climeon.com

About Climeon AB (publ)

Climeon is a Swedish product company operating within the energy technology sector. Climeon's proprietary technology, the Climeon HeatPower system, uses an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) process to convert low-temperature heat into clean, carbon free electricity. Providing access to dependable and cost-effective sustainable power, HeatPower enables industries to increase energy efficiency, decrease fuel consumption, and reduce emissions. As a non-weather-dependent source of green energy, HeatPower has the potential to diversify and safeguard the renewable energy mix and, therefore, accelerate the global transition to a net-zero future. Climeon's B shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is a Certified Adviser. Learn more at climeon.com.

Image Attachments

Climeon Powering A Sustainable Future