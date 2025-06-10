Anzeige
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
10.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
The Brattle Group Welcomes Financial Services Expert Idan Rubin as Senior Consultant

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group has welcomed Idan Rubin to its London office as a Senior Consultant in the firm's Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Alternative Investments, and Credit, Derivatives & Structured Products practices. With a diverse background in hedge funds, asset management, and investment platform development that spans geographies and asset classes, Mr. Rubin brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services sector to the firm.

Idan Rubin | Senior Consultant | The Brattle Group

At Brattle, Mr. Rubin will focus on a wide range of financial services matters, from mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to fund-related disputes, such as those involving fees and performance, investor disclosures, misrepresentation and fraud claims, and regulatory compliance issues. He has extensive expertise in valuations, hedge fund structuring, portfolio construction, risk management, investor relations, trading strategies and signals, and working with cross-asset classes, including cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"With his broad industry experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and analytical rigor, Idan brings a unique skill set and background to Brattle that will greatly enhance our ability to support clients in high-stakes financial services disputes in the UK and across Europe," said Torben Voetmann, Brattle President & Principal.

With experience establishing two successful quant hedge funds - overseeing the process from capital process to operations and trading - and advising on the launch of another, Mr. Rubin has extensive practical knowledge of hedge fund operations, management, policies, and practices. He also has an asset management background, spanning numerous strategies across both public and private markets, and has used his technical expertise to develop and analyze artificial intelligence (AI) signals, strategies, and models.

"I look forward to collaborating with colleagues in London and beyond to help grow Brattle's UK and European presence in commercial litigations and to help clients solve complex challenges related to damages, insolvency, and M&A and fund disputes," said Mr. Rubin.

Prior to joining Brattle, Mr. Rubin was a Senior Equities Analyst at an investment advisory firm specializing in emerging markets equities, and previously worked as a Portfolio Manager at a market-making hedge fund focused on European government bonds. In 2017, he co-founded Sayer Capital, a US equities quantitative market-making fund backed by a blue-chip investor, and served as CEO and Portfolio Manager - leading the organization's research and development, investor relations, budgeting, and portfolio construction - until 2021.

To learn more about Mr. Rubin, please see his full bio at https://www.brattle.com/experts/idan-rubin/.

ABOUT BRATTLE
The Brattle Group answers complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. Brattle has 500 talented professionals across four continents. For more information, please visit brattle.com.

The Brattle Group

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707632/Idan_Rubin.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/5362822/The_Brattle_Group_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-brattle-group-welcomes-financial-services-expert-idan-rubin-as-senior-consultant-302477911.html

