Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Julius Baer Group Ltd. to redeem Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds issued 25 June 2019 on first call date



10.06.2025 / 17:50 CET/CEST





Zurich, 10 June 2025 - Julius Baer announced today it will exercise its option to redeem all of the outstanding Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds (ISIN: CH0481013784) at par value plus accrued interest on the first call date on 25 June 2025, in accordance with condition 3 (c) of the terms of the bonds. The bonds, with a coupon of 2.375% per annum, were issued by Julius Baer Group Ltd. on 25 June 2019 in the aggregate nominal amount of CHF 350 million. The redemption has been prefinanced with the issuance of USD 400 million Perpetual Tier 1 Subordinated Bonds on 19 February 2025. Julius Baer assesses redemption and refinancing decisions on an individual basis, weighing economic considerations such as prevailing market conditions, regulatory capital requirements, and its own capital planning. Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256 This announcement is not and shall not be interpreted or construed as a solicitation to purchase any securities of/in Julius Baer Group. About Julius Baer Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of April 2025, assets under management amounted to CHF 467 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks. Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management. For more information visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com



End of Media Release

