Press release - Neuilly-sur-Seine, Tuesday, June 10, 2025 - 5.45 pm

ARGAN signed a new lease for 7,000 sq.m as part of its Aut0nom® in Serris (77)

ARGAN announced that its Aut0nom® logistics site in Serris (77), in the immediate suburbs surrounding Paris in the Eastern part of the Île-de-France region, is re-rented to ZyCOM, a new client specializing in the distribution of networks and telecom material.

This logistics site is ideally located on the A4 French highway. This state of the art logistics platform will welcome this July a new operator on a warehousing surface of around 7,000 sq.m, completed by 400 sq.m of offices. This new location will be used as a national logistics hub for the different entities of the ZyCOM group, which has set the target to optimize its distribution operations over the whole national territory.

The very first Aut0nom®

Delivered in 2022, this building was the first Aut0nom® developed by ARGAN. Gas is thus banned and replaced by electric heat pumps, the building generates and uses its own green energy thanks to a photovoltaic power station combined with batteries for energy storage. Additionally, a building Management System helps the operator manage and monitor energy consumption. All this equipment led to a BREEAM Very Good certification of our Serris Aut0nom®.

Since 2022, Aut0nom® projects have been deployed all over the French territory with now

15 buildings under this label.

ARGAN has a portfolio representing close to 4 million sq.m rented at 100%

Ronan Le Lan, Chairman of ARGAN's Executive Board: "The signing of this new lease means our portfolio of 100 warehouses representing 3.7 sq.m is maintaining an occupancy of 100%. This performance testifies to ARGAN's teams expertise in terms of rental management. Additionally, the Serris (77) site holds a particular place in our history. It was indeed the first prototype of the Aut0nom® standard and its fast re-renting confirmed the relevance of this virtuous logistics real estate piece, which is environmentally friendly".

Christophe Valentin, Senior Project Manager of ZyCOM: "The technical and environmental qualities of this Aut0nom®-labelled site meet our high environmental ambitions. We are pleased to integrate this new workspace, which will support our continued growth."

This operation was concluded with the help of CBRE teams, which advised both parties in this transaction.

About ARGAN

ARGAN is the only French real estate company specializing in the DEVELOPMENT & RENTAL OF PREMIUM WAREHOUSES listed on EURONEXT and is the leading player of its market in France. Building on a unique customer-centric approach, ARGAN develops PREMIUM and Au0nom® -labelled - i.e., carbon-neutral in use - pre-let warehouses for blue-chip companies, with tailor-made services throughout all project phases from the development milestones to the rental management.

As at December 31, 2024, ARGAN represented a portfolio of 3.7 million sq.m, with about a hundred warehouses solely located in the continental area of France. Appraised at a total of €3.9 billion, this portfolio generates a yearly rental income of close to €205 million (yearly rental income based on the portfolio delivered as at Dec. 31, 2024).

Profitability, well-mastered debt and sustainability are at the heart of ARGAN's DNA. The financial solidity of the Group's model is notably reflected in its Investment-grade rating (BBB- with a stable outlook) with Standard & Poor's. ARGAN is also deploying a committed ESG policy addressing all its stakeholders. Achievements as part of this roadmap are regularly recognized by third-party agencies such as Sustainalytics (low extra-financial risk), Ethifinance (gold medal) and Ecovadis (sliver medal - top 15% amongst rated companies).

ARGAN is a listed real estate investment company (French SIIC), on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR0010481960 - ARG) and is included in the Euronext SBF 120, CAC All-Share, EPRA Europe and IEIF SIIC France indices.

