Galley Solutions, Inc.: Galley?Solutions Unveils "Galley Assist," the First Domain-Specific LLM Built Exclusively for Foodservice

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Galley?Solutions, the leading Culinary Resource Planning (CRP) platform, today announced the general availability of Galley?Assist, the AI interface to its CRP platform powered by the industry's first large-language model (LLM) trained solely on structured culinary data. Unlike generic GPT-based tools, Galley?Assist "speaks food" natively, instantly converting unstructured content- PDFs, spreadsheets, even photos of a menu board- into fully costed, allergen-tagged recipes inside the Galley platform.

The AI-powered importer significantly reduces recipe data-entry, empowering enterprise kitchens to accelerate their menu-development process. In fact, early pilot kitchens report time savings of more than 75?percent on recipe creation, freeing culinary teams to focus on creativity instead of manual inputting. One multi-site program reduced the admin required to import a 15-recipe menu from two hours to just 30?minutes.

"Operators shouldn't have to choose between creativity and data integrity," said Benji Koltai, Galley's co-founder and CEO. "Galley?Assist collapses that trade-off by turning messy source files into production-ready recipes in seconds, all while preserving the rigorous cost and nutrition controls our customers rely on."

Capabilities available today:

Instant Recipe Import & Creation - Drag-and-drop ingestion or natural-language generation with costs and nutrition auto-calculated.

Auto-ingredient matching - 80+?percent of ingredients map to a customer's existing taxonomy out of the gate; any new items are flagged for review to prevent database clutter.

Sub-recipe detection - Identifies and links component recipes automatically, ensuring accurate roll-up costing and nutrition.

Capabilities to come:

Bulk Upload - Mass-convert entire recipe libraries overnight.

Menu Importer - Ingest multi-day, multi-location menus and build underlying recipes automatically, complete with serving dates for downstream nutrition software.

Nutrition-Facts Panel Builder - Generate compliant labels on the fly, eliminating weeks of R&D work.

Galley is currently conducting structured interviews with early adopters across corporate dining, event catering, higher-education foodservice, and hospitality. Preliminary ROI metrics, including hours saved per week, reduction in ingredient-database errors, and menu-launch cycle times, will be released later this summer.

About Galley?Solutions

Galley?Solutions is the Culinary Resource Planning platform that helps foodservice operators control costs, streamline production, and unlock structured recipe data at scale. From single-unit kitchens to global multi-concept brands, Galley provides the digital foundation for profitable, data-driven food operations.

