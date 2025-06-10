Planet Technology USA: The PlanetechUSA ITS-6326 Series Industrial Managed L3 Switch

Scalable, Reliable, Advanced and Ideally Suited to ITS Railway Networks

CHINO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Planet Technology USA (PlanetechUSA), a division of Versa Technology that supplies cost-effective, last-mile Power over Ethernet (PoE) networking solutions, today announces the release of the ITS-6326 PoE Industrial Managed Switch series, an Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) solution designed for railway systems.

The PlanetechUSA ITS-6326 industrial L3 managed switch series provides Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) solutions for railway applications. ITS products meet certification standards for harsh railway environments while providing high-bandwidth transmission.

Models in the series include features such as:

Dual Wide Voltage Input of 24V to 110V DC

10 Gbps Ethernet Capability

High-Powered PoE for Security and Public Service Applications

Optional Bypass Relay to Prevent Failure During Power Loss

ITS-6326 switches come equipped with M-12 X-code and Q-ODC (Quick-lock Outdoor Connect) connectors for each port. M-12 X-code secures the connection while supporting 10 Gbps capabilities. Q-ODC resists harsh conditions, including outdoor installations. IP40-rated aluminum cases resist moisture and vibration and can be mounted on walls. Operating temperatures run between -40º and 70ºC.

L3 Routing, Reliability and Scalability

The ITS-6326 series enables efficient manual configuration of Layer 3 IPv4/IPv6 VLAN static routing or automatic RIP (Routing Information Protocol) and OSPF (Open Shortest Path First) options. The RIP uses hop count as a routing metric, preventing routing loops by limiting the number of hops permitted from source to destination. Layer 3 routing supports the complex needs of railway environments.

Present-day railway networks incorporate video surveillance, signaling, communication, and passenger information. L3 routing allows networks to expand without the constraints of Layer 2 routing. Additionally, L3 forwards data to IP addresses, reducing congestion and improving speeds for time-sensitive applications such as real-time train control data or video surveillance feeds. Finally, L3 facilitates network partitioning, enhancing the security of essential railway operations by isolating critical train control systems into dedicated segments.

ITS Certifications

The PlanetechUSA ITS-6326 series successfully meets recognized ITS certifications:

EN50155 : This European standard dictates the level of temperature, humidity, shock, and vibration stress that railway equipment must withstand.

EN45545-2 : This European standard sets fire behavior and testing method requirements for materials and components used in railway vehicles.

IEC 61373 : Specifies requirements for railway devices subject to shock and vibrations due to the operational environment.

Hardened electronics help ensure critical networks' safety, reliability, and longevity. They help minimize the downtime and maintenance costs associated with equipment failure due to the unique challenges of railway environments.

About Planet Technology USA

Planet Technology USA is a division of Versa Technology and a provider of quality, cost-effective, and industry-efficient IT networking equipment. PLANET offers PoE products that adapt alongside ever-changing industry standards and innovations.

