FlowForge: FlowFuse Secures $7.2 Million Investment to Drive End-to-End Industrial Data Applications - Revolutionizing Connectivity, Workflows, and Integrated AI for Operational Excellence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / FlowFuse, a leader in bridging industrial operations with digital enterprise systems, today announced it has raised $7.2 million in new funding. The investment was led by Senovo, with participation from Bright Pixel, Uncorrelated, Westwave, and Open Core Ventures. This funding will significantly accelerate FlowFuse's mission to simplify the extraction, transformation, and utilization of industrial data, empowering organizations to build robust, end-to-end applications for digital transformation.

Led by CEO Zeger-Jan van de Weg and founded by Nick O'Leary, the original creator of open-source Node-RED, FlowFuse leverages Node-RED as its core low-code visual programming tool. Node-RED, part of the OpenJS Foundation, enables rapid application development by connecting diverse data sources, from legacy industrial equipment to modern cloud APIs, and is widely adopted by companies like Siemens and Bosch.

"We've seen incredible traction in what is traditionally a slow-moving industry, growing our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 4.5x year-over-year from 2023 to 2024, and we're on track to achieve that again this year," said Zeger-Jan van de Weg, CEO of FlowFuse. "This momentum validates the critical need for a platform that makes industrial data accessible and actionable, and we're thrilled to further accelerate our impact."

FlowFuse has historically provided operational support, hosting, and management tooling for Node-RED. This new investment will accelerate the development and launch of Pro for Node-RED, integrating powerful, enterprise-focused features, starting with advanced AI assistance directly within the editor. This aims to significantly reduce development friction, streamline workflows with certified nodes, and embed powerful capabilities into daily development for critical industrial applications.

"This funding allows us to fully realize our vision of not just supporting Node-RED, but actively enhancing its core user experience and expanding its capabilities into a complete, end-to-end platform for industrial data," said Nick O'Leary, co-founder and CTO. "Pro for Node-RED will deliver immediate and significant value to developers by embedding intelligent assistance and robust features directly into their workflow."

FlowFuse remains committed to its open-source roots, aiming to maximize user features while maintaining close alignment with the upstream Node-RED project. The long-term vision is to build an open-source platform to industrialize visual industrial events, moving beyond Node-RED to offer a comprehensive solution for data connectivity across all protocols, enabling the creation of powerful workflows and industrial applications. Pro for Node-RED will offer a seamless upgrade path for existing users and will continue to expand FlowFuse's existing suite of operational support and management tools for enterprise and industrial environments.

About FlowFuse:

Founded in 2021 by Nick O'Leary, co-creator of Node-RED, and Zeger-Jan van de Weg, an early employee at GitLab, FlowFuse provides a commercial Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that simplifies the deployment and management of Node-RED for industrial IoT applications at scale. By offering a centralized management interface, optional hosting, and enterprise-grade features, FlowFuse enables companies to bridge the gap between incompatible IoT ecosystems and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

