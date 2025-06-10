Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
WKN: A3D9SR | ISIN: VGG7606H1082 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.06.25 | 18:39
0,993 US-Dollar
-2,65 % -0,027
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
97 Leser
New to The Street's Featured Client - Roadzen's DrivebuddyAI Platform Recognized as Key Innovator in InCabin Market Map Report

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN), a global leader at the intersection of artificial intelligence, insurance, and mobility, today announced that its flagship AI-powered platform, DrivebuddyAI, has been prominently featured in the latest InCabin Market Map Report. The report, released in advance of InCabin USA 2025 in Detroit-the premier event for driver and occupant monitoring technologies-spotlights DrivebuddyAI as a key innovator shaping the future of intelligent in-cabin safety and automation.

DrivebuddyAI is Roadzen's cutting-edge platform combines proprietary AI, computer vision, and driver behavioral analytics to deliver real-time risk driver assessments and coaching to create safer conditions and more efficient outcomes for fleet operators. Its patented technology generates actionable insights for insurers and fleet operators, drawing from diverse environments to create precise risk profiles. Already deployed by several major logistics fleets and certified by ARAI in India, DrivebuddyAI's recognition by InCabin underscores its growing relevance in the global mobility and automotive landscape.

"We are honored that DrivebuddyAI is being recognized among the most transformative in-cabin technologies globally," said Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen. "As we scale across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our focus remains on deploying AI that can reduce accidents, optimize insurance, and unlock the next generation of driver-assist systems."

Nisarg Pandya, Head of DrivebuddyAI commented, "We've built an AI driver that's been rigorously tested in India-one of the most complex and unpredictable driving environments in the world. Our technology has matured through deployment with logistics fleets that demanded real-world results and ROI-and we delivered it, achieving a 72% reduction in accidents in over 1.8 billion kilometers of real-world driving."

Roadzen's inclusion in the InCabin Market Map Report coincides with increasing global demand for AI-powered driver safety solutions, especially as regulators, insurers, and automakers seek reliable platforms to meet evolving standards in vehicle automation and occupant protection.

About Roadzen Inc.
Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is transforming global mobility through its proprietary AI technologies that enable smarter auto insurance, safer driving, and autonomous vehicle innovation. Operating in North America, Europe, and Asia, Roadzen's platforms combine computer vision, telematics, and data science to deliver next-gen mobility solutions for insurers, OEMs, and fleet operators. To learn more, visit www.roadzen.ai.

Media Contact
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-streets-featured-client-roadzens-drivebuddyaitm-platform-recognized-1037792

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
