AEG Hosts HBCU Interns at L.A. LIVE During HBCU in LA Summit Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / As part of the Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program's (EICOP) HBCU in LA Summit Week, AEG, the leading sports and live entertainment company, hosted more than 40 interns from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) at its L.A. LIVE campus on May 30, 2025.

The event brought industry talent and executives from AEG and across the entertainment sector together and offered students a chance to participate in panel discussions, mentoring sessions and learn first-hand about jobs in the sports and live event industry.

The day kicked off with a behind-the-scenes tour of Crypto.com Arena, the L.A. LIVE campus and the GRAMMY Museum. The students then had a chance to speak one-on- one with industry professionals over lunch, including executives from various AEG business units such as Goldenvoice, AEG Presents, AXS, and Crypto.com Arena. The networking lunch was organized by AEG's employee network group Black Equity@AEG.

Following lunch, AEG President and CEO, Dan Beckerman spoke to the students about today's increasingly complex workforce needs, and why developing early talent from a variety of institutions is essential for operational and strategic success.

Students also participated in a fireside chat moderated by Stacy Milner, EICOP Founder and CEO, and Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO of BET, at Crypto.com Arena's Lexus Club. During the conversation, Lee shared her perspective on leadership, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of media.

"Hosting the HBCU LA event is about giving students exposure and access-two key components that can make all the difference in their careers," said April Barfield, Sr. Manager - University Relations at AEG. "It's not only important that these talented students learn about the live event industry but that our workforce also reflects the communities we serve."

The Entertainment Industry College Outreach Program is a non-profit educational arts workforce development organization, dedicated to educating, training, and recruiting the best and brightest student leaders from our nation's Historically Black Colleges, Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions for careers across all aspects of the entertainment, music, sports, gaming and tech industries. Click here to learn more about the organization.

