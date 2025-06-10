US residential solar company Sunnova has entered into asset and power purchase agreements to support operations while it seeks a buyer. From pv magazine USA Sunnova Energy International Inc. filed petitions for Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas with the intention of selling certain assets and business operations. This follows the Chapter 11 filing of its subsidiary, Sunnova TEP Developer, a residential solar and energy storage developer. The court approved First Day Motions, which enable it to continue operations. The company said in a statement ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...