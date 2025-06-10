SINBON Electronics: SINBON Secures World's First UL Safety Certification for Liquid Cooling System for EV Charging Stations

The company's liquid cooling system allows it to deploy up to a 1 MW charger to charge a 100 kWh battery in 6 minutes, helping EV infrastructure companies to meet their goals of safely delivering higher power and faster charging.

TAIPEI, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As charging times continue to pose challenges for EV adoption, SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd. (TWSE#:3023), a leading electronics system integrator, is announcing its proprietary liquid cooling system has secured the world's first UL safety certification for liquid cooling system of EV charging stations.

"As extreme fast charging (XFC) becomes the future of the EV industry, advanced liquid cooling systems like SINBON's are reducing charging times, improving energy efficiency, ensuring longevity of charging equipment," commented Hanson Zhou, R&D Manager at SINBON. "This milestone demonstrates how SINBON's technological innovation and commitment to excellence continue to expand possibilities for the EV industry."

For more information, please visit: https://www.sinbon.com/news/the-era-of-high-power-charging-is-here-sinbons-liquid-cooling-system-becomes-the-worlds-first-to-receive-ul-certification-enhancing-charging-station-safety

The potential of liquid cooling for EV charging stations

As EV adoption accelerates, the demand for faster, more efficient charging solutions is growing. Liquid cooling is emerging as a critical enabler of extreme fast charging (XFC), which greatly reduces charging times, making electrification more viable for both consumers and commercial fleets.

Liquid cooling system like SINBON's addresses several key industry challenges:

Reduced charging times : By enabling higher power delivery, liquid cooling system significantly shortens EV charging durations - ideal for EV drivers and essential for commercial applications like electrified long-haul freight trucks.

: By enabling higher power delivery, liquid cooling system significantly shortens EV charging durations - ideal for EV drivers and essential for commercial applications like electrified long-haul freight trucks. Enhanced energy efficiency : The system minimizes heat buildup in cables, reducing energy loss and improving overall system performance.

: The system minimizes heat buildup in cables, reducing energy loss and improving overall system performance. Lighter, more flexible cables : Liquid cooling allows for thinner, more manageable cables without compromising safety or performance.

: Liquid cooling allows for thinner, more manageable cables without compromising safety or performance. Thermal stability: This system also maintains optimal temperatures, ensuring consistent power delivery and safe operation.

A milestone in safety and innovation

SINBON recently secured UL certification, marking a significant achievement for the company's EV solutions, affirming the safety, reliability, and performance of its liquid cooling system. A globally recognized safety authority, UL rigorously scrutinizes products across design, materials, manufacturing, and performance. This certification also illustrates SINBON's leadership in R&D and its commitment to setting new industry standards.

Pushing the boundaries of charging power

SINBON's charging solutions powered by its cutting-edge liquid cooling system can deliver up to 1 Megawatt (MW; 1000A at 1000V), enabling ultra-fast charging scenarios:

6-minute charge : At 1 MW power load, a 100 kWh battery can be charged in just six minutes.

: At 1 MW power load, a 100 kWh battery can be charged in just six minutes. Cross-standard support: SINBON works with all major charging standards, including NACS DC, CCS1, CCS2, and MCS.

SINBON's advantages in liquid cooling

The company's liquid cooling system is engineered for versatility and durability:

Innovative split design : Unlike traditional integrated designs, SINBON's split design enhances flexibility and maintenance

: Unlike traditional integrated designs, SINBON's split design enhances flexibility and maintenance Extreme environmental resistance : Operates reliably in harsh conditions, including temperatures as low as -40°C-ideal for rugged EV deployments

: Operates reliably in harsh conditions, including temperatures as low as -40°C-ideal for rugged EV deployments Rapid, even heat dissipation : Effectively removes heat from charging components, maintaining system integrity

: Effectively removes heat from charging components, maintaining system integrity Rigorous testing : Extensively tested, particularly with SINBON's own charging cables to ensure seamless performance and integration

: Extensively tested, particularly with SINBON's own charging cables to ensure seamless performance and integration Support for multiple coolants: Compatible with both water-based and oil-based coolants

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services for bespoke interconnect solutions. Driven by a commitment to customer centricity and the principles of ESG, the company offers a wide range of products and OEM/ODM services that ensure reliability and efficiency, combining extensive engineering expertise, industry knowledge, and leading innovations to customize solutions for long-term customer success. SINBON has a global footprint, with operations in Taiwan, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Hungary, and the United States.

