9,1509,25018:28
10.06.2025 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

10 June 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 772.886p. The highest price paid per share was 779.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 763.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,340,968 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,899,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

278

771.600

16:07:46

349

771.600

16:07:42

42

771.600

16:07:42

79

771.600

16:07:42

45

771.600

16:07:42

380

771.600

16:07:42

78

771.600

16:07:42

61

771.600

16:07:42

869

771.600

16:06:42

713

771.000

16:04:18

820

771.800

16:02:53

746

772.800

16:01:38

783

773.600

16:00:29

866

772.800

15:59:37

87

773.000

15:58:48

79

773.000

15:57:48

73

773.000

15:57:48

61

773.000

15:57:48

172

773.000

15:57:48

263

773.000

15:57:48

330

773.000

15:57:48

75

773.000

15:57:48

743

772.800

15:56:48

89

772.800

15:55:54

7

772.800

15:55:54

248

772.800

15:54:54

844

772.200

15:51:18

863

773.200

15:48:20

318

773.400

15:45:20

427

773.400

15:45:20

35

773.400

15:45:20

825

773.600

15:43:01

220

773.400

15:40:32

220

773.400

15:40:32

302

773.400

15:40:32

656

774.200

15:40:03

169

774.200

15:40:03

256

774.400

15:40:03

604

774.400

15:40:03

800

773.200

15:34:29

714

775.000

15:32:35

417

775.400

15:32:35

586

775.400

15:32:35

20

775.600

15:31:56

774

776.000

15:30:09

852

776.000

15:30:09

753

775.600

15:27:51

764

775.400

15:26:04

777

775.600

15:25:42

321

774.800

15:20:19

440

774.800

15:20:19

715

775.000

15:19:14

734

775.000

15:18:02

798

775.400

15:15:00

728

776.000

15:12:42

736

776.400

15:09:22

866

776.600

15:09:20

384

776.600

15:08:08

327

776.600

15:08:08

864

776.200

15:05:27

787

776.600

15:04:12

854

777.400

15:01:04

866

777.600

15:00:37

822

777.800

15:00:01

821

777.800

15:00:01

143

778.000

14:59:38

205

778.000

14:59:38

379

778.000

14:59:38

129

777.800

14:58:10

323

777.800

14:58:10

112

777.800

14:58:10

158

777.600

14:56:08

719

777.600

14:56:08

151

777.800

14:56:04

293

777.800

14:56:04

803

777.400

14:52:58

662

777.200

14:50:02

178

777.200

14:50:02

802

777.600

14:50:02

198

777.800

14:50:01

379

777.800

14:50:01

480

777.800

14:50:01

20

777.600

14:47:51

20

777.600

14:47:50

187

777.600

14:47:50

165

777.600

14:47:50

375

777.600

14:47:50

783

777.400

14:43:00

821

777.400

14:43:00

755

777.600

14:40:56

753

778.000

14:40:05

887

778.200

14:38:31

746

778.400

14:37:46

715

778.400

14:37:46

700

777.800

14:33:57

833

777.800

14:33:35

226

778.000

14:32:30

574

778.000

14:32:25

719

778.200

14:30:34

859

778.400

14:30:07

3

778.800

14:27:37

842

778.800

14:27:37

688

779.000

14:27:15

45

779.000

14:27:15

19

779.000

14:25:21

773

779.000

14:25:21

1160

779.200

14:24:15

814

778.400

14:19:28

209

778.000

14:12:36

736

777.800

14:10:07

857

778.200

14:08:00

737

777.800

14:01:55

820

777.200

13:58:27

720

777.400

13:56:08

703

777.400

13:54:18

721

777.600

13:50:26

717

777.400

13:46:33

856

777.400

13:46:33

822

776.000

13:42:03

36

776.000

13:42:03

693

776.000

13:33:12

35

776.000

13:33:12

824

776.000

13:32:46

5

775.800

13:31:39

41

775.800

13:31:33

260

776.200

13:31:29

519

776.200

13:31:29

889

776.200

13:31:29

5

776.000

13:30:49

56

776.000

13:30:43

767

775.200

13:20:20

852

775.200

13:15:28

813

775.200

13:11:15

700

775.200

13:09:29

819

774.600

13:04:28

397

774.000

12:57:10

396

774.000

12:57:10

828

774.000

12:49:02

710

774.000

12:45:38

260

773.600

12:37:26

396

773.600

12:37:26

140

773.600

12:37:26

787

772.800

12:31:56

731

773.200

12:29:17

863

773.000

12:28:07

772

773.000

12:15:19

724

773.200

12:13:41

867

773.400

12:05:53

742

773.400

12:05:00

739

773.800

12:04:21

837

772.200

11:56:40

755

772.400

11:56:40

613

772.600

11:56:07

214

772.600

11:56:07

110

772.000

11:53:27

19

771.600

11:50:26

44

771.600

11:50:26

822

771.200

11:47:26

743

771.600

11:41:19

95

768.000

11:20:47

718

768.000

11:20:47

150

769.000

11:14:19

182

769.000

11:14:19

431

769.000

11:14:19

783

768.800

11:14:19

68

768.200

11:08:00

679

768.200

11:08:00

795

768.200

10:59:33

855

768.200

10:54:10

830

768.000

10:51:03

825

768.000

10:45:17

689

767.600

10:38:12

175

767.600

10:38:12

731

767.800

10:34:20

780

767.400

10:28:45

696

766.800

10:18:45

736

766.200

10:08:36

817

766.600

10:08:33

791

766.800

10:05:21

760

766.400

09:59:40

205

766.800

09:58:58

617

766.800

09:58:58

19

766.800

09:58:58

698

766.800

09:58:58

797

766.400

09:54:46

858

766.400

09:53:15

6

766.400

09:53:15

982

766.400

09:53:15

854

764.800

09:47:15

801

765.200

09:46:25

762

765.600

09:44:51

735

766.000

09:44:47

783

768.200

09:41:13

864

768.200

09:38:00

1

768.200

09:38:00

827

768.200

09:32:55

706

768.600

09:29:16

309

769.400

09:20:34

372

769.200

09:20:34

187

769.200

09:20:34

696

769.400

09:20:34

839

769.000

09:12:05

753

769.800

09:11:31

795

768.000

09:07:30

832

768.600

08:59:20

815

768.800

08:58:30

814

768.000

08:48:32

798

769.200

08:38:17

868

769.600

08:37:50

744

769.800

08:37:50

828

768.200

08:27:12

748

766.800

08:21:28

818

767.000

08:19:04

142

767.000

08:18:16

626

767.000

08:18:16

831

765.600

08:08:25

855

764.800

08:04:51

859

764.200

08:02:18

745

764.200

08:02:18

713

763.000

08:01:19


