Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
10 June 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 120,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 772.886p. The highest price paid per share was 779.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 763.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0155% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 532,340,968 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 775,899,080. Rightmove holds 10,814,032 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
278
771.600
16:07:46
349
771.600
16:07:42
42
771.600
16:07:42
79
771.600
16:07:42
45
771.600
16:07:42
380
771.600
16:07:42
78
771.600
16:07:42
61
771.600
16:07:42
869
771.600
16:06:42
713
771.000
16:04:18
820
771.800
16:02:53
746
772.800
16:01:38
783
773.600
16:00:29
866
772.800
15:59:37
87
773.000
15:58:48
79
773.000
15:57:48
73
773.000
15:57:48
61
773.000
15:57:48
172
773.000
15:57:48
263
773.000
15:57:48
330
773.000
15:57:48
75
773.000
15:57:48
743
772.800
15:56:48
89
772.800
15:55:54
7
772.800
15:55:54
248
772.800
15:54:54
844
772.200
15:51:18
863
773.200
15:48:20
318
773.400
15:45:20
427
773.400
15:45:20
35
773.400
15:45:20
825
773.600
15:43:01
220
773.400
15:40:32
220
773.400
15:40:32
302
773.400
15:40:32
656
774.200
15:40:03
169
774.200
15:40:03
256
774.400
15:40:03
604
774.400
15:40:03
800
773.200
15:34:29
714
775.000
15:32:35
417
775.400
15:32:35
586
775.400
15:32:35
20
775.600
15:31:56
774
776.000
15:30:09
852
776.000
15:30:09
753
775.600
15:27:51
764
775.400
15:26:04
777
775.600
15:25:42
321
774.800
15:20:19
440
774.800
15:20:19
715
775.000
15:19:14
734
775.000
15:18:02
798
775.400
15:15:00
728
776.000
15:12:42
736
776.400
15:09:22
866
776.600
15:09:20
384
776.600
15:08:08
327
776.600
15:08:08
864
776.200
15:05:27
787
776.600
15:04:12
854
777.400
15:01:04
866
777.600
15:00:37
822
777.800
15:00:01
821
777.800
15:00:01
143
778.000
14:59:38
205
778.000
14:59:38
379
778.000
14:59:38
129
777.800
14:58:10
323
777.800
14:58:10
112
|
777.800
14:58:10
158
777.600
14:56:08
719
777.600
14:56:08
151
777.800
14:56:04
293
777.800
14:56:04
803
777.400
14:52:58
662
777.200
14:50:02
178
777.200
14:50:02
802
777.600
14:50:02
198
777.800
14:50:01
379
777.800
14:50:01
480
777.800
14:50:01
20
777.600
14:47:51
20
777.600
14:47:50
187
777.600
14:47:50
165
777.600
14:47:50
375
777.600
14:47:50
783
777.400
14:43:00
821
777.400
14:43:00
755
777.600
14:40:56
753
778.000
14:40:05
887
778.200
14:38:31
746
778.400
14:37:46
715
778.400
14:37:46
700
777.800
14:33:57
833
777.800
14:33:35
226
778.000
14:32:30
574
778.000
14:32:25
719
778.200
14:30:34
859
778.400
14:30:07
3
778.800
14:27:37
842
778.800
14:27:37
688
779.000
14:27:15
45
779.000
14:27:15
19
779.000
14:25:21
773
779.000
14:25:21
1160
779.200
14:24:15
814
778.400
14:19:28
209
778.000
14:12:36
736
777.800
14:10:07
857
778.200
14:08:00
737
777.800
14:01:55
820
777.200
13:58:27
720
777.400
13:56:08
703
777.400
13:54:18
721
777.600
13:50:26
717
777.400
13:46:33
856
777.400
13:46:33
822
776.000
13:42:03
36
776.000
13:42:03
693
776.000
13:33:12
35
776.000
13:33:12
824
776.000
13:32:46
5
775.800
13:31:39
41
775.800
13:31:33
260
776.200
13:31:29
519
776.200
13:31:29
889
776.200
13:31:29
5
776.000
13:30:49
56
776.000
13:30:43
767
775.200
13:20:20
852
775.200
13:15:28
813
775.200
13:11:15
700
775.200
13:09:29
819
774.600
13:04:28
397
774.000
12:57:10
396
774.000
12:57:10
828
774.000
12:49:02
710
774.000
12:45:38
260
773.600
12:37:26
396
773.600
12:37:26
140
773.600
12:37:26
787
772.800
12:31:56
731
773.200
12:29:17
863
773.000
12:28:07
772
773.000
12:15:19
724
773.200
12:13:41
867
773.400
12:05:53
742
773.400
12:05:00
739
773.800
12:04:21
837
772.200
11:56:40
755
772.400
11:56:40
613
772.600
11:56:07
214
772.600
11:56:07
110
772.000
11:53:27
19
771.600
11:50:26
44
771.600
11:50:26
822
771.200
11:47:26
743
771.600
11:41:19
95
768.000
11:20:47
718
768.000
11:20:47
150
769.000
11:14:19
182
769.000
11:14:19
431
769.000
11:14:19
783
768.800
11:14:19
68
768.200
11:08:00
679
768.200
11:08:00
795
768.200
10:59:33
855
768.200
10:54:10
830
768.000
10:51:03
825
768.000
10:45:17
689
767.600
10:38:12
175
767.600
10:38:12
731
767.800
10:34:20
780
767.400
10:28:45
696
766.800
10:18:45
736
766.200
10:08:36
817
766.600
10:08:33
791
766.800
10:05:21
760
766.400
09:59:40
205
766.800
09:58:58
617
766.800
09:58:58
19
766.800
09:58:58
698
766.800
09:58:58
797
766.400
09:54:46
858
766.400
09:53:15
6
766.400
09:53:15
982
766.400
09:53:15
854
764.800
09:47:15
801
765.200
09:46:25
762
765.600
09:44:51
735
766.000
09:44:47
783
768.200
09:41:13
864
768.200
09:38:00
1
768.200
09:38:00
827
768.200
09:32:55
706
768.600
09:29:16
309
769.400
09:20:34
372
769.200
09:20:34
187
769.200
09:20:34
696
769.400
09:20:34
839
769.000
09:12:05
753
769.800
09:11:31
795
768.000
09:07:30
832
768.600
08:59:20
815
768.800
08:58:30
814
768.000
08:48:32
798
769.200
08:38:17
868
769.600
08:37:50
744
769.800
08:37:50
828
768.200
08:27:12
748
766.800
08:21:28
818
767.000
08:19:04
142
767.000
08:18:16
626
767.000
08:18:16
831
765.600
08:08:25
855
764.800
08:04:51
859
764.200
08:02:18
745
764.200
08:02:18
713
763.000
08:01:19