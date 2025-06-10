Anzeige
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
10.06.2025 18:10 Uhr
Yacht Club de Monaco: Yachting: in Monaco, the Sea Index sets the course for ecological transition

Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the heart of the Mediterranean, where luxury yachting meets the pressing demands of environmental responsibility, Monaco is positioning itself as a frontrunner in sustainable maritime innovation. This week, the Principality hosted the 'Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF)' - an official event of the United Nations Ocean Conference - bringing together global leaders, investors, policymakers, and scientists to shape the future of blue finance and ocean-related innovation. Held under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II and in partnership with the Principality, the forum served as a platform for unveiling impactful tools such as the Sea Index, a pioneering initiative by the Yacht Club de Monaco developed with Credit Suisse (a Ubs Group company).

Presented during the session titled 'Setting Sail to Blue Ports and Shipping', which focused on decarbonizing maritime transport and port infrastructure, the SEA Index was highlighted as a key enabler of the ecological transition within the yachting industry.

Rachel Ercole Ribes, Development Manager of Sea Index, emphasized the critical role yacht owners can play in leading this transition: "Yacht owners are often also captains of industry. They possess both the means and the influence to unlock technological barriers. Decarbonization is not just a regulatory obligation, it is a shared responsibility. With the Sea Index, we provide a reliable, transparent, and scalable tool and, above all, we assert pioneering leadership in the sector, to anticipate future regulations and foster innovation starting today".

The high-level panel included key industry figures: Christine Cabau (EVP Assets and Operations, CMA CGM Group), Paul Taylor (Global Head of Maritime Industries at Société Générale and Vice Chair of the Poseidon Principles), Christophe Castaner (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Grand Port Maritime de Marseille), and Stefano Sommadossi (President, NatPower). The discussion was moderated by Nick Brown, Corporate Affairs Director at Bureau Veritas.

The Sea Index offers an independent, certified methodology - validated by Lloyd's Register and labeled by Capenergies - that enables yachts over 24 meters to assess and reduce their carbon footprint. It includes a lifecycle emissions calculator based on fuel choice and is designed to integrate future metrics such as air and noise pollution, as well as emerging technologies like fuel cells.

The tool is already seeing growing adoption across the Mediterranean, with around twenty ports in France's Southern Region involved, and is now expanding globally, with initial deployment in the Seychelles in partnership with local authorities. Beyond this, the Yacht Club de Monaco continues to promote sustainable innovation through the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (July 1-5, 2025), an open innovation platform that brings together engineering schools and industry stakeholders to test future energy solutions at sea.

As the blue economy already generates $2.5 trillion annually and is expected to exceed $3 trillion by 2030 (OECD), Monaco is not drifting with the tide, it is anchoring its vision firmly in the future.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4790939-3c3d-40b9-89e4-7aedb57d5564


