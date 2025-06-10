DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: 2024/25 FULL-YEAR RESULTS: TARGETS ACHIEVED OR SURPASSED FOR THE 4TH YEAR RUNNING

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: 2024/25 FULL-YEAR RESULTS: TARGETS ACHIEVED OR SURPASSED FOR THE 4TH YEAR RUNNING 10-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024/25 full-year results: targets Achieved or surpassed for the 4th year running -- 16th consecutive quarter of revenue growth to EUR432.3m -- Current EBITDA reaches record high at EUR69.5m, margin up +290bp to 16.1% -- Free cash-flow at a new record high of EUR37.9m, exceeding the revised target -- Net income back in positive territory FIGEAC AÉRO's deleveraging FULLY on track -- Leverage ratio reduced to 3.8x -- Net debt down by EUR21.8m -- Leverage expected at around 3x by 31 March 2026 PILOT 28 targets reiterated FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today released the results for its financial year 2024/25 ended 31 March 2025. These are provisional figures as the audit committee was held on 6 June 2025 and the statutory auditors are in the process of completing their audit assignment. Jean-Claude Maillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group, welcomed these results: "2024/25 marks a major turning point in FIGEAC AÉRO's history: not only have we once again achieved or even exceeded all our financial targets for the fourth consecutive year, we have also fulfilled a promise we made back in 2021 to return our revenue base to pre-crisis levels while boosting our cash generation. Our teams have demonstrated resilience and strong execution by achieving these objectives despite the operational disruptions that the industry has experienced in recent years. FIGEAC AÉRO is now in a much stronger position than ever, whether in terms of operational performance or financial structure! The market remains as buoyant as ever, and our PILOT 28 plan is progressing in line with or even ahead of expectations. We therefore feel fully confident as we embark upon this next phase of our development - one that will see FIGEAC AÉRO continue to generate profitable growth and reduce its debt to a very low level, thus creating a great deal of value for all its stakeholders". 2024/25 2023/24 EURm - IFRS (audit in progress) Chg. Org. chg. 12 months 12 months Revenue 432.3 397.2 +8.8% +8.1% Current EBITDA 69.5 52.2 +33.0% Current EBITDA margin 16.1% 13.2% +290 bp Net depreciation, amortisation and provisions1 (45.6) (46.4) -1.7% Current operating income (loss) 22.6 4.7 +379.1% Current operating margin 5.2% 1.1% +410 bp Other non-current operating income (expenses) 0.4 (2.6) ns Share of net profit (loss) of equity affiliates (0.6) 0.6 ns Operating income (loss) 22.4 2.8 ns Cost of net debt (22.1) (18.3) +20.9% Realised currency gains (losses) 2.5 (6.7) ns Unrealised gains (losses) on financial instruments (8.6) 1.6 ns Other financial income (expenses) (0.7) (0.5) ns Financial income (loss) (28.8) (24.0) +20.2% Income tax 10.0 9.0 +11.8% Consolidated net income (loss) (3.6) (12.2) ns Net income (loss), Group share (3.6) (12.2) ns

Full-year revenue growth target achieveD

FIGEAC AÉRO's full-year 2024/25 revenue came to EUR432.3 million, with organic growth reaching 8.1% (reported growth +8.8%) year-on-year. The momentum came mostly from the aerospace activities (+9.5% organic and +10.3% reported).

This solid performance corresponds to the mid-point of the full-year target range (EUR420 million to EUR440 million) and represents the 16th consecutive quarter of growth for the Group as well as a return to pre-crisis revenue levels.

Revenue growth was driven by Airbus programmes (especially the A320 family) and by inflation-related effects, whereas the expected slowdown on the LEAP programme remained contained.

A sharp improvement in results, net income in positive territorY

FIGEAC AÉRO's operating performance continues to improve significantly, in line with the first half and previous years.

Current EBITDA increased by 33.0% year-on-year to EUR69.5 million, reaching the mid-point of the full-year target range. It was driven mainly by revenue growth, cost control and an excellent second half. The Group also benefited from a recovering profitability in its Mexican subsidiary and to a lesser extent, from better contractual renegotiations. Current EBITDA margin therefore expanded by 290 basis points to 16.1%, from 13.2% in financial year 2023/24. Both of the Group's divisions made positive contributions: current EBITDA for Aerostructures & Aeroengines rose to EUR66.0 million in 2024/25 from EUR50.1 million in 2023/24, while Defense & Energy improved further to EUR3.5 million from EUR2.2 million.

Amortisation, depreciation and provisions amounted to EUR45.6 million, roughly in line with the previous year's level.

Current operating income therefore also improved very sharply to EUR22.6 million (5.2% of revenue), corresponding to an almost five-fold increase from the EUR4.7 million (1.1% of revenue) recorded a year previously. Operating income also soared to EUR22.4 million, from EUR2.8 million previously.

Financial income came to EUR(28.8) million, compared with EUR(24.0) million at 31 March 2024. The increase is primarily because of a non-cash accounting recognition of a EUR8.2 million charge on financial derivatives and a non-cash impact related to ORNANE2 transactions, with a EUR4.5 million impact on the cost of financial debt.

The Group capitalised tax loss carryforwards in the amount of EUR5.0 million over the year, versus EUR10.0 million the previous year.

For the first time since March 2019, FIGEAC AÉRO reported positive net income of EUR3.6 million at 31 March 2025, versus a net loss of EUR(12.2) million a year earlier, thanks to its greatly improved operating profitability.

Free cash-flow reaches a new record higH

The sharp rise in operating profitability enabled FIGEAC AÉRO to generate EUR63.3 million in cash-flow (before cost of debt and taxes) over the period, well above the EUR42.1 million achieved a year earlier.

As in the previous year, the working capital requirement (WCR) again contributed positively in the amount of EUR11.4 million. This was largely thanks to trade receivables, which more than offset the increase in inventory related to revenue growth and slowdowns in various areas of the supply chain.

All in all, despite this inventory effect, cash-flows from operating activities rose to EUR74.7 million from EUR70.2 million the previous year.

Net investments were kept well under control at EUR36.8 million, compared with EUR46.1 million last year. They represented 8.5% of revenue, which is perfectly in line with the Group's target to keep CAPEX under strict control as part of its PILOT 28 plan.

Driven by surging operating cash flow and reduced investment spending, FIGEAC AÉRO's Free Cash Flow reached a new record high of EUR37.9 million, compared with EUR24.1 million the previous year and EUR28.3 million in the first half.

Consequently, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded significantly lower net debt at 31 March 2025 at EUR266.6 million (versus EUR288.4 million at 31 March 2024), including a decrease of around EUR12 million related to ORNANE transactions2. Cash position remained at a comfortable EUR84.0 million. Shareholders' equity at 31 March 2025 stood at EUR73.6 million (versus EUR57.7 million at 31 March 2024).

Market still trending favourablY

Air traffic has remained above its pre-crisis record levels since the end of 2023. Having increased in the double digits in 2024, it has continued to rise since the start of this year3:

? Passenger traffic: +6.0%, of which +2.0% for domestic traffic and +8.6% for international traffic; ? Freight traffic: +3.4%.

Air traffic continues to grow but supply is insufficient, which means that airlines are still extremely keen to buy new aircraft that are more cost-competitive to operate. At 30 April 2025, Airbus had a backlog of firm orders (excluding purchase options) for 8,630 commercial aircraft while Boeing's backlog stood at 6,205. This brings the total number to close to 15,000 aircraft, in which FIGEAC AÉRO is very closely involved in building these aircraft.

