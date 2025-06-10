FIGEAC AÉRO: 2024/25 FULL-YEAR RESULTS: TARGETS ACHIEVED OR SURPASSED FOR THE 4TH YEAR RUNNING -2

DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: 2024/25 FULL-YEAR RESULTS: TARGETS ACHIEVED OR SURPASSED FOR THE 4TH YEAR RUNNING

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: 2024/25 FULL-YEAR RESULTS: TARGETS ACHIEVED OR SURPASSED FOR THE 4TH YEAR RUNNING 10-Jun-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024/25 full-year results: targets Achieved or surpassed for the 4th year running -- 16th consecutive quarter of revenue growth to EUR432.3m -- Current EBITDA reaches record high at EUR69.5m, margin up +290bp to 16.1% -- Free cash-flow at a new record high of EUR37.9m, exceeding the revised target -- Net income back in positive territory FIGEAC AÉRO's deleveraging FULLY on track -- Leverage ratio reduced to 3.8x -- Net debt down by EUR21.8m -- Leverage expected at around 3x by 31 March 2026 PILOT 28 targets reiterated FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, has today released the results for its financial year 2024/25 ended 31 March 2025. These are provisional figures as the audit committee was held on 6 June 2025 and the statutory auditors are in the process of completing their audit assignment. Jean-Claude Maillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FIGEAC AÉRO Group, welcomed these results: "2024/25 marks a major turning point in FIGEAC AÉRO's history: not only have we once again achieved or even exceeded all our financial targets for the fourth consecutive year, we have also fulfilled a promise we made back in 2021 to return our revenue base to pre-crisis levels while boosting our cash generation. Our teams have demonstrated resilience and strong execution by achieving these objectives despite the operational disruptions that the industry has experienced in recent years. FIGEAC AÉRO is now in a much stronger position than ever, whether in terms of operational performance or financial structure! The market remains as buoyant as ever, and our PILOT 28 plan is progressing in line with or even ahead of expectations. We therefore feel fully confident as we embark upon this next phase of our development - one that will see FIGEAC AÉRO continue to generate profitable growth and reduce its debt to a very low level, thus creating a great deal of value for all its stakeholders". 2024/25 2023/24 EURm - IFRS (audit in progress) Chg. Org. chg. 12 months 12 months Revenue 432.3 397.2 +8.8% +8.1% Current EBITDA 69.5 52.2 +33.0% Current EBITDA margin 16.1% 13.2% +290 bp Net depreciation, amortisation and provisions1 (45.6) (46.4) -1.7% Current operating income (loss) 22.6 4.7 +379.1% Current operating margin 5.2% 1.1% +410 bp Other non-current operating income (expenses) 0.4 (2.6) ns Share of net profit (loss) of equity affiliates (0.6) 0.6 ns Operating income (loss) 22.4 2.8 ns Cost of net debt (22.1) (18.3) +20.9% Realised currency gains (losses) 2.5 (6.7) ns Unrealised gains (losses) on financial instruments (8.6) 1.6 ns Other financial income (expenses) (0.7) (0.5) ns Financial income (loss) (28.8) (24.0) +20.2% Income tax 10.0 9.0 +11.8% Consolidated net income (loss) (3.6) (12.2) ns Net income (loss), Group share (3.6) (12.2) ns

Full-year revenue growth target achieveD

FIGEAC AÉRO's full-year 2024/25 revenue came to EUR432.3 million, with organic growth reaching 8.1% (reported growth +8.8%) year-on-year. The momentum came mostly from the aerospace activities (+9.5% organic and +10.3% reported).

This solid performance corresponds to the mid-point of the full-year target range (EUR420 million to EUR440 million) and represents the 16th consecutive quarter of growth for the Group as well as a return to pre-crisis revenue levels.

Revenue growth was driven by Airbus programmes (especially the A320 family) and by inflation-related effects, whereas the expected slowdown on the LEAP programme remained contained.

A sharp improvement in results, net income in positive territorY

FIGEAC AÉRO's operating performance continues to improve significantly, in line with the first half and previous years.

Current EBITDA increased by 33.0% year-on-year to EUR69.5 million, reaching the mid-point of the full-year target range. It was driven mainly by revenue growth, cost control and an excellent second half. The Group also benefited from a recovering profitability in its Mexican subsidiary and to a lesser extent, from better contractual renegotiations. Current EBITDA margin therefore expanded by 290 basis points to 16.1%, from 13.2% in financial year 2023/24. Both of the Group's divisions made positive contributions: current EBITDA for Aerostructures & Aeroengines rose to EUR66.0 million in 2024/25 from EUR50.1 million in 2023/24, while Defense & Energy improved further to EUR3.5 million from EUR2.2 million.

Amortisation, depreciation and provisions amounted to EUR45.6 million, roughly in line with the previous year's level.

Current operating income therefore also improved very sharply to EUR22.6 million (5.2% of revenue), corresponding to an almost five-fold increase from the EUR4.7 million (1.1% of revenue) recorded a year previously. Operating income also soared to EUR22.4 million, from EUR2.8 million previously.

Financial income came to EUR(28.8) million, compared with EUR(24.0) million at 31 March 2024. The increase is primarily because of a non-cash accounting recognition of a EUR8.2 million charge on financial derivatives and a non-cash impact related to ORNANE2 transactions, with a EUR4.5 million impact on the cost of financial debt.

The Group capitalised tax loss carryforwards in the amount of EUR5.0 million over the year, versus EUR10.0 million the previous year.

For the first time since March 2019, FIGEAC AÉRO reported positive net income of EUR3.6 million at 31 March 2025, versus a net loss of EUR(12.2) million a year earlier, thanks to its greatly improved operating profitability.

Free cash-flow reaches a new record higH

The sharp rise in operating profitability enabled FIGEAC AÉRO to generate EUR63.3 million in cash-flow (before cost of debt and taxes) over the period, well above the EUR42.1 million achieved a year earlier.

As in the previous year, the working capital requirement (WCR) again contributed positively in the amount of EUR11.4 million. This was largely thanks to trade receivables, which more than offset the increase in inventory related to revenue growth and slowdowns in various areas of the supply chain.

All in all, despite this inventory effect, cash-flows from operating activities rose to EUR74.7 million from EUR70.2 million the previous year.

Net investments were kept well under control at EUR36.8 million, compared with EUR46.1 million last year. They represented 8.5% of revenue, which is perfectly in line with the Group's target to keep CAPEX under strict control as part of its PILOT 28 plan.

Driven by surging operating cash flow and reduced investment spending, FIGEAC AÉRO's Free Cash Flow reached a new record high of EUR37.9 million, compared with EUR24.1 million the previous year and EUR28.3 million in the first half.

Consequently, FIGEAC AÉRO recorded significantly lower net debt at 31 March 2025 at EUR266.6 million (versus EUR288.4 million at 31 March 2024), including a decrease of around EUR12 million related to ORNANE transactions2. Cash position remained at a comfortable EUR84.0 million. Shareholders' equity at 31 March 2025 stood at EUR73.6 million (versus EUR57.7 million at 31 March 2024).

Market still trending favourablY

Air traffic has remained above its pre-crisis record levels since the end of 2023. Having increased in the double digits in 2024, it has continued to rise since the start of this year3:

? Passenger traffic: +6.0%, of which +2.0% for domestic traffic and +8.6% for international traffic; ? Freight traffic: +3.4%.

Air traffic continues to grow but supply is insufficient, which means that airlines are still extremely keen to buy new aircraft that are more cost-competitive to operate. At 30 April 2025, Airbus had a backlog of firm orders (excluding purchase options) for 8,630 commercial aircraft while Boeing's backlog stood at 6,205. This brings the total number to close to 15,000 aircraft, in which FIGEAC AÉRO is very closely involved in building these aircraft.

These backlogs are set to expand further: even before the Paris Air Show to be held later in June (the event traditionally brings in a large number of orders benefiting the whole spectrum of major aerospace manufacturers), there has been a significant amount of dealflow in recent weeks, with IndiGo, Qatar Airways, Etihad, AviLease and IAG having placed a total of over 300 firm orders.

The two main manufacturers' record backlogs and strong demand for new aircraft imply an increasing need to drive build rates even higher. Such conditions will continue to propel FIGEAC AÉRO's performance over the coming years.

PILOT 28 on track or even ahead of schedulE

FIGEAC AÉRO continues to roll out its strategic plan, PILOT 28, which it launched back in January 2024. To date, it is progressing in line with or even ahead of expectations:

? Business development:

FIGEAC AÉRO confirms its ambition to bring in EUR80 million to EUR100 million of annual new business revenue by March 2028. It has secured more than 40% of this target so far and has a sizeable project pipeline, with significant negotiations already at a very advanced stage. The Group therefore estimates it is ahead of schedule. It will see further developments in the commercial and military segments alike, both in Europe and internationally.

? Financial performance:

FIGEAC AÉRO has already made considerable progress on this aspect of the PILOT 28 plan, as reflected in the sharp jump in its Free Cash Flow to unprecedented levels.

The Group's operating margin has been boosted not only by increased business activity but also by contract renegotiations, along with other specific initiatives that are still underway such as production transfers and purchasing synergies.

As mentioned above, WCR again contributed positively to the year's free cash-flow generation, driven mainly by trade receivables and cash advances. Further efforts to optimise WCR will now focus on reducing inventory, with the aim of scaling it down to 140 days of revenue by March 2028.

Last of all, the Group has been able to make the most of its surplus production capacity while also managing the pace of its investments. As previously mentioned, with net CAPEX corresponding to 8.5% of its full-year revenue, FIGEAC AÉRO is fully on track to meet its goal of reducing investment spending to 8% of revenue by March 2026 and then to 6% of revenue by March 2028.

The Group intends to pursue these initiatives throughout the course of its PILOT 28 plan in order to shore up its free cash-flow generation further and speed up the Group's deleveraging.

? Non-financial performance:

FIGEAC AÉRO has spent the last year and a half building up its extra-financial approach as part of its mission to sustainably enable today and tomorrow's aerospace industry. It began by completing its CSR governance structure, which applies across each of the Group's hierarchical levels and has been incorporated into its strategy.

The fundamental elements of this approach focus mainly on (i) reducing the Group's carbon intensity through initiatives such as ISO 14001 certifications for its production facilities, promoting energy sobriety and self-consumption, raw material circularity, and sustainable procurement, (ii) improving talent attraction and reducing employee turnover rate, (iii) all the while improving the Group's extra-financial performance ratings.

Over the current financial year, the Group intends to publish figure-based targets for each of these main pillars and to finalise a climate transition plan that is aligned with the industry's decarbonisation targets.

? Innovation and transformation of the business model:

FIGEAC AÉRO continues to invest in innovation in order to make its production facilities ever more competitive, while also working to spread best practices and a standardised management model throughout the Group.

Further efforts to generate profitable growth and reduce debT

FIGEAC AÉRO has therefore delivered yet another solid annual performance, meeting or going above all the targets it had set. By doing so, it has delivered on its commitment to restore business to pre-Covid levels. The Group has thus proved capable of managing short-term risks while also leveraging the excellent long-term visibility and profitable growth offered by the aerospace and defence industry.

Optimisation efforts made by the Group as part of its PILOT 28 plan has greatly improved its financial performance, with its Free Cash Flow generation beating record after record.

FIGEAC AÉRO feels very confident about the years ahead: the aerospace market's fundamentals are as solid as ever, the Group enjoys strategic positions on all the main commercial and military aircraft programmes, as reflected in its backlog valued at EUR4.6 billion), and very strong execution capacity with its PILOT 28 plan currently on track or even ahead of schedule.

So, although the Group is keeping a close eye on macroeconomic developments, it will continue to make progress on its profitable and sustainable growth trajectory and its deleveraging:

? For financial year 2025/26 (ending 31 March 2026):

? Revenue between EUR470 million and EUR490 million,

? Current EBITDA between EUR77 million and EUR83 million,

? Free cash-flow between EUR35 million and EUR40 million,

? A leverage ratio reduced to around 3x; ? For financial year 2027/28 (ending 31 March 2028):

? Revenue of over EUR600 million,

? A leverage ratio of less than 2x, driven by current EBITDA over EUR100 million, and net debt reduced by Free Cash

Flow of more than EUR60 million.

FIGEAC AÉRO to meet its business partners and shareholderS

FIGEAC AÉRO will present its full-year 2024/25 results during a webinar addressed to retail investors at 6pm on Wednesday 11 June 2025 (in French only):

FIGEAC AÉRO will also be honoured to participate in the upcoming Paris Air Show from 16 to 22 June 2025. Come and learn more about our fields of expertise as we showcase some of our most representative parts and sub-assemblies and share our vision of what an efficient and sustainable aerospace industry looks like:

Hall 2A, stand B254

Upcoming events (after trading)

-- 11 June 2025, 6pm: webcast dedicated to retail shareholders -- 16 - 22 June 2025: International Paris Air Show - Paris, Le Bourget -- 3 September 2025: revenue for the first quarter of full year 2025/26

About Figeac Aéro

The FIGEAC AÉRO Group specialises in producing metal parts and sub-assemblies. It is a leading partner for major manufacturers in the aerospace, defence and energy sectors. FIGEAC AÉRO has a global industrial footprint with 14 production facilities spanning 8 countries and holds strategic positions on the world's main commercial and military aircraft programmes. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR432.3 million in the year to 31 March 2025.

APPENDICES

Simplified consolidated balance sheet

EURm - IFRS (audit in progress) 31/03/25 31/03/24 Fixed assets 281.5 269.6 Other non-current assets 29.8 18.5 Inventory 215.1 190.6 Contract assets 12.8 37.2 Trade receivables 47.4 49.6 Current tax assets 2.9 7.1 Other current assets 15.9 20.4 Cash & cash equivalents 84.0 88.7 TOTAL ASSETS 689.4 681.5 Shareholders' equity 73.6 57.7 Non-current interest-bearing financial liabilities 292.9 337.9 Other non-current liabilities 43.6 23.7 Current interest-bearing financial liabilities 62.6 46.3 Trade payables and related accounts 110.2 88.7 Contract liabilities 27.7 42.2 Other current liabilities 78.8 84.9 TOTAL LIABILITIES 689.4 681.5

