London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Edison issues report on Global Fashion Group (FSE: GFG).

Global Fashion Group (GFG) operates leading fashion and lifestyle platforms that enable brands to reach customers in a mix of developed and developing markets with high growth potential. Management has responded to industry-wide competitive and macroeconomic challenges by focusing its geographic coverage and refining its product offer and customer engagement, which is leading to more encouraging trends in customer numbers and spend per customer. This gives management confidence to guide to a significant increase in profitability in the medium term, to levels comparable with its peers. This is significant given GFG's low absolute enterprise value, with a market capitalisation broadly similar to its net cash position including leases and low multiples versus its peers.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255092

SOURCE: Edison Group