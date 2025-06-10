Anzeige
10.06.2025
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 29 May 2025 has been set at 1.351044, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.701614 pence per share (USD dividend 3.65 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 24 June 2025 (to shareholders on the register on 6 June 2025).

10 June 2025

Sarah Beynsberger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639



