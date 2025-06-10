Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
10.06.25 | 18:27
4,847 Euro
+1,13 % +0,054
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8134,85119:22
4,8134,85119:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 18:34 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norsk Hydro: Successful placement of inaugural European Green Bond

Norsk Hydro ASA has successfully issued EUR 500 million of senior unsecured European Green Bonds (EuGB) under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The new bond has a tenor of 8 years and a fixed annual coupon of 3.75 percent (3.779 percent reoffer yield).

"We are delighted to have completed such a successful placement and issued our inaugural EuGB. The strong interest confirms that Hydro is considered an attractive investment for bond investors supporting our strategy of pioneering the green aluminium transition, powered by renewable energy. We are pleased to have achieved highly competitive terms," says Chief Financial Officer, Trond Olaf Christophersen.

An amount equivalent to the proceeds from the bond issue will be allocated to eligible activities as detailed in Hydro's European Green Bond Factsheet. The transaction also markets Hydro as the first issuer of an EuGB from the Nordic region, highlighting the company's commitment to the development of the sustainable finance markets.

The bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (Euronext Dublin).

BNP Paribas, Citi, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, DNB Carnegie, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Nordea are Joint Lead Managers for the transaction. Citi acted as the Green Structuring Bank.

Investor contact
Elitsa Blessi
elitsa.blessi@hydro.com
+47 91775472

Media contact
Anders Vindegg
+47 93864271
Anders.Vindegg@hydro.com

Group Treasury and Tax
Nesrin Taraf
+47 46862952
Nesrin.Taraf@hydro.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.