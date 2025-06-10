Just in time for Father's Day: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

LONDON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Father's Day around the corner and UK dining up 19% on the day in 2024 year-over-year according to OpenTable data,* the restaurant discovery and booking platform is making it easier than ever to plan celebrations with its Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2025, including a dog-friendly twist.**

Perfect for humans and dog dads, the list highlights terraces, pub gardens, and waterfront favourites where dogs are just as welcome as diners.

With 60% of UK dog owners saying they struggle to find pet-friendly places to dine, and 60% of Brits preferring to sit outdoors when dining out, when the weather is nice,*** this list is your go-to guide for treating dad or the father figure in your life, to a memorable (and dog-approved) meal. And if your dog ends up getting a bite of dad's burger? You're not alone - 44% of dog owners say they've shared their meal with their pup when dining out.***

Sasha Shaker, UK and Ireland's Senior Director at OpenTable, says: "Following an increase in Father's Day dining last year, we're excited to offer inspiration with our new Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list. We've also highlighted pet-friendly spots, as we've seen a 17% year-on-year increase in pet-friendly dining, ensuring every family member, paws and all, feels at home.****"

This year's list offers something for everyone including: El Pirata of Mayfair in London, Albert's Standish in Manchester, Argoe in Cornwall and Three Oaks in Buckinghamshire.

To see the full list, visit Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining 2025.

*OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all active restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the UK on Father's Day 2024 (16th June) and compared it to Father's Day 2023 (18th June).

**The Top UK 100 Restaurant for Outdoor Dining 2025: OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in the UK for 2025 list is generated from over 800,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from 1st April 2024 - 31st March 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then filtered by having outdoor dining. The resulting list appears in alphabetical order by area and by restaurant name.

***Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by Walr among 1,501 UK consumers. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between Thursday 18th April - Wednesday 23rd April 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

****OpenTable data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for restaurants tagged as "dogs allowed" in the UK from April 1, 2024 through March 31, 2025 and compared it to the same time frame a year ago.

