Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU), a national developer and operator of premium live music venues, has announced a landmark strategic partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, a global leader in foodservice and facilities management.

Alison Birdwell, President and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment, stated, "VENU's 'fan-founded' philosophy aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences. We are thrilled to support their approach to transforming the live entertainment space and to help bring their groundbreaking vision to life."

Under the new agreement, Aramark will oversee food & beverage concessions, artist and fan retail, and all facility operations including custodial, grounds maintenance, and engineering across VENU's flagship amphitheaters:

Sunset Amphitheater at Broken Arrow (OK) - opening Spring 2026

- opening Spring 2026 Sunset Amphitheater at McKinney powered by EIGHT Beer (TX) - opening Summer 2026

- opening Summer 2026 Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs (CO) - already operating, with expanded services under the deal

The multi-venue deal includes an equity investment in VENU by Aramark, aligning both companies around a long-term vision to enhance the live entertainment experience through world-class service delivery.

J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman & CEO of VENU, commented, "From the very beginning, we've been searching for a strategic partner who wouldn't just match our energy but exceed every expectation. Aramark brings a proven legacy of industry innovation, sustainable sourcing, chef-driven menus, and elevated premium suite and club service. Our experiences are built around the fan, and Aramark's commitment to excellence makes them the ideal partner to come alongside us in this journey. We couldn't be more excited about what's ahead."



Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

Strategic Partnerships Fueling VENU's National Growth

Aramark joins an elite group of strategic partners backing VENU's capital-light growth strategy and high-touch consumer model, including:

EIGHT Elite Light Lager , founded by NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman , is the official beverage partner of VENU's Texas and Oklahoma venues. The partnership includes exclusive Aikman Clubs offering premium fan experiences.

, founded by NFL Hall of Famer , is the official beverage partner of VENU's Texas and Oklahoma venues. The partnership includes exclusive offering premium fan experiences. Ford Motor Company secured naming rights to the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, a luxury 8,000-seat outdoor venue operated in partnership with AEG Presents , the second-largest promoter in the world.

secured naming rights to the in Colorado Springs, a luxury 8,000-seat outdoor venue operated in partnership with , the second-largest promoter in the world. Sands Investment Group (SIG) is enabling triple-net Luxe FireSuite fractional real estate offerings at VENU venues, with projected 11-12% cap rates targeting income-focused investors.

VENU's 40/40/20 capital model-40% municipal, 40% pre-sale of Luxe FireSuites, 20% sale-leasebacks-allows it to rapidly expand its venue footprint without reliance on dilutive equity. In Q1 2025, the company booked $38.7 million in fractional suite sales and reported a 19% increase in total assets, further validating the model's scalability.

With plans to expand to 16 operating venues and 79,000+ seats by year-end 2026, VENU continues to evolve from a regional venue developer to a national-scale originator of high-performance entertainment infrastructure.

