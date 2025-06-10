DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 10-Jun-2025 / 17:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B1YPC344 Issuer Name FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Azvalor Asset Management SGIIC SA City of registered office (if applicable) Madrid Country of registered office (if applicable) Spain 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Jan-2025 6. Date on which Issuer notified 04-Feb-2025 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 5.120000 0.000000 5.120000 1720002 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 3.129000 0.000000 3.129000 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 1720002 5.120000 GB00B1YPC344 Sub 1720002 5.120000% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

