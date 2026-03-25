DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification under Listing Rule 6.4.9

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: New directorship notification under Listing Rule 6.4.9 25-March-2026 / 13:56 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") New directorship notification under Listing Rule 6.4.9 In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.9(2), Fuller, Smith & Turner P.LC. announces that Jane Bednall, an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of CVS Group plc with effect from 1 April 2026. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 25 March 2026 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: BOA TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 Sequence No.: 422145 EQS News ID: 2297756 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2026 09:56 ET (13:56 GMT)