Explore Scientific Donates Binoculars to Support Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Arkansas Outdoor Education Pilot Program

Longstanding STEM Education Partner Strengthens Ties to Natural State Schools

SPRINGDALE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Explore Scientific LLC, a leading innovator in scientific and outdoor exploration tools, has deepened its support of Arkansas's educational future with a recent donation of binoculars to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) in support of the new Arkansas Outdoor Education Pilot Program.

Explore Scientific Logo

Explore Scientific Logo

This program, announced by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aims to connect Arkansas students with the outdoors through immersive, curriculum-integrated experiences that align with the state's growing focus on outdoor recreation and tourism under the Natural State Initiative.

"We are honored to support this forward-thinking program that empowers students through real-world science in nature," said Scott W. Roberts, President of Explore Scientific. "Helping kids build meaningful connections with their environment is one of the best ways to inspire lifelong curiosity."

This latest donation of optical gear for field observation is part of Explore Scientific's vision of a broader, decades-long commitment to Arkansas schools. In 2017, the company donated telescopes and microscopes to every school in the Springdale School District - one of the largest and most diverse districts in the state - ensuring that thousands of students could engage directly with astronomy and life sciences.

"When we made the donation to Springdale Public Schools in 2017, our goal was simple: put precision scientific tools in the hands of students who might otherwise never get the chance to explore the microscopic or the cosmic realms," said Roberts. "This new partnership with AGFC continues that mission - only now we're focused on the ecosystems right outside their school doors."

Explore Scientific's educational initiatives are supported by the company's Explore Alliance program, which promotes lifelong exploration through community outreach, sustainable product lifecycle options (like trade-in/trade-up), and educator support. The binoculars donated to the AGFC will help support the 30 pilot schools selected across Arkansas for the program's first year.

To learn more about the Arkansas Outdoor Education Pilot Program, visit www.agfc.com . For more information on Explore Scientific, Explore Alliance, and its educational mission, visit www.explorescientific.com .

About Explore Scientific

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, Explore Scientific designs and manufactures high-quality telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, and other optical tools for education, outdoor adventure and citizen science. The company is committed to advancing STEM literacy through partnerships, outreach and accessible innovation.

SOURCE: Explore Scientific

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/explore-scientific-donates-binoculars-to-support-governor-sarah-huckab-1037432