Upstream Works Announces AgentNow Cloud Suite to Accelerate Customer Service Innovation

New tiers enable on-demand live video agents and humanized experiences for greater flexibility and enhanced customer support.

WOODBRIDGE, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Upstream Works, an omnichannel contact center solutions company, today announced the AgentNow Cloud Suite, adding two new tiers to the AgentNow product offering. The AgentNow Cloud Suite gives businesses the flexibility to choose the solution tier that aligns with their unique needs and goals.

AgentNow offers a fast and convenient way for customers to seamlessly connect with remote agents via live video, voice or chat for a personalized and human support experience. Customers can easily access on-demand agents by scanning a QR code, tapping a link, or visiting a webpage using a mobile device or kiosk.

AgentNow enables businesses to stay responsive and expand their customer support options, offering a critical differentiator during high-pressure, time-sensitive moments or with high-value customers. With AgentNow, organizations can tap into remote agents and specialists across their business networks, immediately scaling support and responding to customer needs in real-time. This allows businesses to quickly resolve issues and improve efficiency when customer expectations are at their highest.

The Upstream Works AgentNow Cloud Suite provides product tiers that deliver the right level of capabilities for a business's specific use case. The AgentNow Standard cloud offering provides a live video, voice and chat contact center solution, while the AgentNow Premium cloud offering adds AI-powered Agent Assist Insights for real-time agent guidance and support. Both offerings include the Upstream Works Digital Desktop (UWD) - a cloud-hosted unified agent desktop for digital interactions that can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with an existing contact center environment. The AgentNow solution allows businesses to improve agent and customer experiences with immediate live video support and humanized conversations.

Upstream Works also continues to offer the AgentNow Enterprise solution, a customizable and integrated omnichannel solution that is enterprise-ready for cloud and on-premise contact center environments. AgentNow Enterprise provides live video, voice and chat with AI-powered Agent Assist and is available on all Upstream Works omnichannel agent desktop solutions and platforms, including Amazon Connect, Cisco Finesse, Webex Contact Center and the Upstream Works Digital Desktop solution.

"We're excited to expand our AgentNow portfolio with more flexibility and options for organizations looking to innovate their contact center environments and elevate their customer support," said Rob McDougall, CEO of Upstream Works. "With the AgentNow Cloud Suite, we're bringing advanced, human-centered CX across industries, business models and use cases."

The Upstream Works AgentNow Cloud Suite, including AgentNow Standard and AgentNow Premium, is now available on the AWS Marketplace . Upstream Works AgentNow Enterprise solutions are available through the Upstream Works partner reseller community.

Learn more about Upstream Works AgentNow Cloud Suite https://www.upstreamworks.com/products/agentnow-video-cx.

About Upstream Works | www.upstreamworks.com

Upstream Works provides enterprise-ready AI and omnichannel contact center desktop solutions that simplify and improve the agent and customer experience. Our flexible desktop solutions, seamless integrations and AI orchestration capabilities support digital transformation, innovation, and business growth, enabling on-premise and cloud contact centers to leverage existing systems and investments. For over 20 years, Upstream Works has helped companies worldwide and across industries improve operational efficiency, agent effectiveness, customer experience, and business outcomes.

###

For more information, contact:

Escalate PR for Upstream Works

upstream@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Upstream Works

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/upstream-works-announces-agentnow-cloud-suite-to-accelerate-custo-1037933