Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Rise Above Gambling, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing gambling addiction, has announced a significant expansion of its programs and public initiatives aimed at supporting individuals and communities impacted by gambling-related harm. The organization, founded and led by CEO Pat Mazza, is increasing its reach across North America to raise awareness, educate the public, and provide support services for those struggling with gambling addiction.

With the rapid rise of online gambling and betting platforms, gambling-related harm is on the rise, especially among young adults and vulnerable populations. Rise Above Gambling was created in response to these growing concerns, offering a safe space for individuals to seek help and find long-term recovery solutions.

Pat Mazza, who has personally overcome gambling addiction, brings both lived experience and insider knowledge to the organization's mission. "We're seeing gambling become more accessible, more normalized, and more dangerous," said Mazza. "But people aren't hearing enough about the consequences. Our goal is to change that by giving people the truth, the tools, and the support they need to recover."

Rise Above Gambling's expanded outreach will include educational webinars, community forums, and strategic partnerships with mental health professionals and recovery centers. The organization is also developing resources for families and workplaces to help them identify early warning signs and understand how to support loved ones affected by gambling-related issues.

In addition to education, Rise Above Gambling offers peer support and one-on-one coaching for individuals in recovery. These services are delivered with empathy, confidentiality, and a deep understanding of the challenges associated with gambling addiction.

"The shame and stigma around this issue are huge barriers," said Mazza. "That's why it's so important to foster open conversations and provide supportive environments where people feel safe asking for help."

The organization has already begun hosting public events in major cities and plans to expand into more communities throughout the coming year. By sharing real stories and practical tools, Rise Above Gambling is working to reshape how society understands and responds to gambling addiction.

