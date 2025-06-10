Adapting Social Launches Generative Engine Optimization Services and Doubles Down on AI-Powered Marketing

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / As generative AI transforms how people discover, evaluate, and engage with brands, Adapting Social announces a major evolution in its service offerings: the launch of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and a company-wide expansion in how AI is integrated into marketing strategy, operations, and creative execution.

With the rollout of AI Overviews on Google, the rise of LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude, and a growing number of touchpoints driven by AI-generated results, traditional SEO is no longer enough. GEO is designed to help brands not just rank - but be referenced, recommended, and trusted - by the AI systems shaping billions of queries daily.

"We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how people find and trust information," said Christopher Iafelice, COO of Adapting Social. "It's not just about being ranked on a results page anymore - it's about being the brand AI cites. At Adapting Social, we've made it our mission to help clients own those conversations, powered by both smart tools and even smarter people."

Adapting Social's Generative Optimization service includes:

Brand Referencing in AI Overviews

Training AI models to recognize and cite your brand in summaries and snapshots.

Content Built for AI

Creating content formatted and structured for retrieval, summarization, and prominence in AI-driven platforms.

Conversational + Voice Search Optimization

Tailoring structure and language to match how people ask - and how AI answers.

Competitive AI Search Benchmarking

Measuring how your brand stacks up in AI results compared to key industry players.

But GEO is only one piece of the agency's broader AI adoption.

Adapting Social is embedding AI into everything it does - from content strategy and paid media optimization to internal workflows and team training. The company has launched a dedicated AI Committee to evaluate emerging tools, test frameworks, and train team members on prompt engineering, AI content refinement, and predictive marketing analytics.

"AI is a game changer. It will shake up industries and push the limits of what's possible," said John Vagueiro, CEO of Adapting Social. "But tools aren't enough. You need the right minds behind them. Our edge has always been our people - and we've built a team that's creative, fast-moving, and ready to lead clients through this next wave."

With clients ranging from mid-market innovators to blue-chip brands like Eat Clean Bro and Liquid I.V., Adapting Social is helping brands take early and decisive action in the shift to AI-powered search. Recent case studies show dramatic performance lifts, including doubling non-branded keyword visibility and capturing hundreds of spots in Google AI Overviews.

"Consumers don't realize it, but they're already changing how they search and who they trust," said Megan Gianvito, CMO of Adapting Social. "Where we once leaned on family and friends for recommendations, we now look to AI. If your brand isn't being surfaced, it's not being seen - and that's what we're solving."

With industry analysts projecting $4.4 trillion in economic value influenced by Generative AI (McKinsey & Company), the stakes for visibility in this new era are only rising.

"We're not reacting to AI-we're building with it," added Vagueiro. "Everything we do is designed to evolve with the technology and keep our clients one step ahead."

About Adapting Social

With nearly two decades of digital marketing innovation, Adapting Social is a full-service agency helping brands grow through SEO, paid media, creative, and now, intelligent AI-powered strategies. For more information about Generative Engine Optimization and Adapting Social's AI approach, visit www.adaptingsocial.com/adapting-intelligence or contact info@adaptingsocial.com.

SOURCE: Adapting Social

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adapting-social-launches-generative-engine-optimization-services-1037937