Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: SBTC) ("Standard" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 22,026,432 common shares at $0.0227 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering").

Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company receiving all necessary prior approvals from the CSE. Shares sold under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period.

The Company has already received commitments to participate in the Offering from Tiger Royalties and Investments Plc (AIM: TIG), ("Tiger"), an arm's length investment vehicle focused on incubating technology and mining projects. Tiger has agreed to subscribe for £250,000 (C$462,500) in the Offering, for 20,374,449 shares. If completed, Tiger will become a control person under CSE policies by reason of holding more than 20% of the then outstanding common shares. An additional arms-length party has agreed to subscribe for the balance of the Offering, for 1,651,983 shares. No related parties of the Company are participating in the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering will enable the Company to accelerate further development on the Company's technology platform to provide cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise analytics software to spur innovation in Bitcoin treasury management applications. As the Company would like to pursue and complete this development work as quickly as possible, and as the Company faces serious financial difficulties, the Company - with the support of all of its independent directors - will not be seeking prior shareholder approval with respect to Tiger's subscription in reliance on the exception set out under CSE Policy 4, Section 4.6(2)(b). This will enable the Company to close the Offering on a much more expeditious basis, better positioning it to respond to an ever changing Bitcoin and blockchain environment.

The global trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption has accelerated, with an increasing number of companies integrating Bitcoin into their treasury strategies. The Company is developing technology infrastructure solutions explicitly for this class of companies and enables investor exposure to this evolving market. While companies like Strategy, MetaPlanet, and Smarter Web Company exemplify the Bitcoin treasury trend, Standard Strategies will offer a purpose-built platform to access the opportunities this new financial architecture creates.

About Standard Strategies Inc.

Standard Strategies Inc. (CSE: SBTC) is a Canadian public company focused on providing unique infrastructure and analytics solutions to assist companies in managing and maximizing return on their Bitcoin treasury assets, allowing exposure to companies positioning themselves at the forefront of this trend. Through strategic partnerships and investments, the Company also aims to facilitate the adoption of Bitcoin and other digital assets in corporate treasury strategies.

Additional information about Standard Strategies is available at www.standardstrategies.ai or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255103

SOURCE: Standard Strategies Inc.