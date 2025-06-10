Nordic Business Forum Confirms Full Speaker Lineup as Ticket Sales Top 7,000

Europe's leading business conference, featuring Rick Rubin, Simon Sinek, and Angela Ahrendts as headliners, is close to being sold out

Helsinki, Finland, June 10, 2025, Europe's leading business and leadership conference, returns to Helsinki on September 24-25, 2025. With 7,000 tickets sold and only 300 remaining, the event is set to be a sell-out. Senior business decision-makers are encouraged to secure their spots quickly before ticket prices increase on June 13.

Held at Messukeskus in Helsinki, the Nordic Business Forum 2025 event will welcome more than 7,000 leaders and executives from over 40 countries. With the theme "Moving Forward", the conference will feature some of the world's most influential thinkers and doers in business and leadership.

The final speaker was confirmed last week, which means that the speaker lineup is now complete. The following speakers will share their top insights on the topics of Strategic Foresight, Growth, and Organizational Culture:

Rick Rubin: Legendary music producer will discuss bridging music and business innovation.

Simon Sinek: Popular leadership visionary will focus on purpose-driven leadership for high-performing teams.

Angela Ahrendts: Former Apple and Burberry executive will share insights on leading change through values.

Jonah Berger: Wharton professor will unpack shifting consumer behaviors and lasting trends.

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy: Acclaimed CEO will discuss cultural transformation with integrity.

Milda Mitkuté: Vinted co-founder will share her journey in the secondhand economy.

Diana Kander: Innovation expert will reveal how simple questions can lead to business breakthroughs.

April Rinne: Global futurist will discuss how to embrace uncertainty as a leadership advantage.

Howard Yu: IMD professor will offer strategies to develop future-ready organizations.

Risto Siilasmaa: F-Secure founder will discuss strategic foresight as a business imperative.

Gianpiero Petriglieri: INSEAD professor will talk about fostering cultures of freedom and belonging.

Peter Hinssen: Innovation strategist will share ideas on turning disruption into a business advantage.

Nordic Business Forum has a strong history of convening world-class thinkers, with past speakers including President Barack Obama, Al Gore, Malala Yousafzai, Steven Wozniak, Brené Brown, and Sir Richard Branson. The 2025 event continues this legacy, curating insights to help leaders progress amid hardship, disruption, and change.

Quote from Nordic Business Forum Leadership:

"This year's theme is more than timely, it's necessary," says Priit Liiv, CEO of Nordic Business Forum. "Leaders everywhere are grappling with uncertainty, the speed of change, and the need to grow responsibly. Our speakers will help them move forward with foresight, resilience, and purpose."

Media Accreditation:

A limited number of media passes are available, granting access to the full conference experience, including catering, a media working space, and potential interviews with speakers and event guests. Media representatives can apply for in-person or online accreditation here .

About Nordic Business Forum:

Nordic Business Forum is Europe's leading organizer of business and leadership conferences. The company empowers leaders to change the world by delivering world-class content and encouraging global networks. Through its annual flagship event in Helsinki and other regional forums, the organization connects ambitious professionals with transformative ideas, people, and perspectives.

