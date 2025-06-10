Anzeige
Inspired Spine: Pioneering Surgeon Dr. Hamid Abbasi Celebrates Milestone of 2,000 Trans-Kambin OLLIF Procedures and 50,000 Patient Follow-Ups

BURNSVILLE, MN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Inspired Spine is proud to announce that Dr. Hamid Abbasi, a world-renowned neurosurgeon, has reached an extraordinary milestone: the successful completion of more than 2,000 Trans-Kambin Oblique Lateral Lumbar Interbody Fusion (OLLIF) procedures. In addition, Dr. Abbasi has published 12 peer-reviewed papers on the technique and overseen more than 50,000 patient follow-up visits, making him one of the most experienced surgeons in this field. Because it is minimally-invasive, OLLIF reduces many of the risks associated with traditional surgery including the length of the surgery, infection risk, blood loss, and recovery time.

Dr. Abbasi, who began performing the OLLIF procedure in 2012, has not only pioneered this minimally invasive technique but also trained over 150 surgeons globally. Through the Avicenna Technical University and the Avicenna Society, he has formalized fellowship programs, extending his knowledge and expertise to countries including India, Oman, and Ecuador.

Dr. Abbasi's groundbreaking work continues to set new standards in patient care, and his commitment to education and innovation is transforming the field of spine surgery.

For more information, please contact us at aarmagost@islife.us or visit our website at inspiredspine.com

SOURCE: Inspired Spine



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/pioneering-surgeon-dr.-hamid-abbasi-celebrates-milestone-of-2-000-tra-1037942

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
