Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die explosive Zukunft von Kupfer: Warum VIZSLA als nächster großer PLAYER bereitsteht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
10.06.2025 20:38 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kadiko Wins 15 Awards for Excellence in Healthcare Video Creative & Production

Honored for standout creative work in video for healthcare companies at the 46th Annual Telly Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Kadiko, the Business to Brand Agency for Healthcare, was recognized with 15 awards at the 46th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards - one of the industry's premier honors celebrating excellence in video, film, and digital marketing - recognized the work Kadiko produced across a wide range of categories, including art direction, 3D medical animation, cinematography, and healthcare brand storytelling.

Among thousands of entries submitted from across the globe, Kadiko stood out for creative work that helps clients, especially healthcare-focused brands, move with purpose and clarity. This year, Kadiko was awarded one (1) Gold, eight (8) Silver, and six (6) Bronze awards representing multiple industries and mediums.

"We are proud to be recognized for our video work that highlights our dedication to pairing creativity with strategy," said John Assalian, Founder & President of Kadiko. "These wins represent the trust of our clients and the talent of our team to bring bold ideas to life."

"At Kadiko, we're not just making video content - we're building experiences that resonate, inspire, and drive impact," said Paulo Simas, Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Kadiko. "We're proud to see that work honored by the Telly Awards."

The 46th Annual Telly Award Wins for Kadiko

Gold Award (1)
Endo
Anthem Video - Craft: Art Direction

Silver Awards (8)
USGI Medical
POSE 2.0 - Double Helix Procedure - Craft: 3D Animation

Private Health Management
Anthem Video - General: Corporate Image
Anthem Video - Craft: Art Direction
Testimonial Videos - General: Fitness, Health & Wellness

QuantumScape
Raptor Launch Video - Craft: Cinematography

Autodesk
Autodesk x JE Dunn - Craft: Drone & Aerial Cinematography
Autodesk x JE Dunn - General: Corporate Image

Bronze Awards (6)

Private Health Management
Testimonial Videos - Craft: Remote Production
Testimonial Videos - General: Professional Services

ENGIE
K-12 Educator Partnership - Craft: Art Direction

NowDiagnostics and First To Know
Syphilis Test Instructions for Use - General: Pharmaceuticals
Syphilis Test Instructions for Use - General: Tutorial & How-To

Turing Medical
Advances in Neuromodulation - General: Science & Technology

Omnicell
XT Amplify - General: Science & Technology

About The Telly Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. With over 13,000 entries submitted each year from all 50 states and five continents, the Tellys recognize top-tier creative from advertising agencies, production companies, and major media platforms. Judging is conducted by the Telly Awards Judging Council, a panel of over 200 respected experts from across the industry.

About Kadiko

Kadiko is committed to quickly advancing healthcare brands. We exist to turn game-changing ideas into life-changing businesses through business, brand, experience, and demand design. Kadiko has worked with more than 200 brands and won more than 130 awards. So, where to? Visit www.kadiko.com to learn more.

Media Contact

For interview opportunities with Kadiko Founders John Assalian or Paulo Simas, please contact:

John Assalian
john@kadiko.com
415.246.3937

.

SOURCE: Kadiko



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/kadiko-wins-15-awards-for-excellence-in-healthcare-video-creativ-1037884

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.