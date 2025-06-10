Kadiko Wins 15 Awards for Excellence in Healthcare Video Creative & Production

Honored for standout creative work in video for healthcare companies at the 46th Annual Telly Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Kadiko, the Business to Brand Agency for Healthcare, was recognized with 15 awards at the 46th Annual Telly Awards. The Telly Awards - one of the industry's premier honors celebrating excellence in video, film, and digital marketing - recognized the work Kadiko produced across a wide range of categories, including art direction, 3D medical animation, cinematography, and healthcare brand storytelling.

Among thousands of entries submitted from across the globe, Kadiko stood out for creative work that helps clients, especially healthcare-focused brands, move with purpose and clarity. This year, Kadiko was awarded one (1) Gold, eight (8) Silver, and six (6) Bronze awards representing multiple industries and mediums.

"We are proud to be recognized for our video work that highlights our dedication to pairing creativity with strategy," said John Assalian, Founder & President of Kadiko. "These wins represent the trust of our clients and the talent of our team to bring bold ideas to life."

"At Kadiko, we're not just making video content - we're building experiences that resonate, inspire, and drive impact," said Paulo Simas, Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Kadiko. "We're proud to see that work honored by the Telly Awards."

The 46th Annual Telly Award Wins for Kadiko

Gold Award (1)

Endo

Anthem Video - Craft: Art Direction

Silver Awards (8)

USGI Medical

POSE 2.0 - Double Helix Procedure - Craft: 3D Animation

Private Health Management

Anthem Video - General: Corporate Image

Anthem Video - Craft: Art Direction

Testimonial Videos - General: Fitness, Health & Wellness

QuantumScape

Raptor Launch Video - Craft: Cinematography

Autodesk

Autodesk x JE Dunn - Craft: Drone & Aerial Cinematography

Autodesk x JE Dunn - General: Corporate Image

Bronze Awards (6)

Private Health Management

Testimonial Videos - Craft: Remote Production

Testimonial Videos - General: Professional Services

ENGIE

K-12 Educator Partnership - Craft: Art Direction

NowDiagnostics and First To Know

Syphilis Test Instructions for Use - General: Pharmaceuticals

Syphilis Test Instructions for Use - General: Tutorial & How-To

Turing Medical

Advances in Neuromodulation - General: Science & Technology

Omnicell

XT Amplify - General: Science & Technology

About The Telly Awards

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. With over 13,000 entries submitted each year from all 50 states and five continents, the Tellys recognize top-tier creative from advertising agencies, production companies, and major media platforms. Judging is conducted by the Telly Awards Judging Council, a panel of over 200 respected experts from across the industry.

About Kadiko

Kadiko is committed to quickly advancing healthcare brands. We exist to turn game-changing ideas into life-changing businesses through business, brand, experience, and demand design. Kadiko has worked with more than 200 brands and won more than 130 awards. So, where to? Visit www.kadiko.com to learn more.

