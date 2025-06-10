Teva Pharmaceutical: Teva Honored With Power of Partnership Award for Global Health Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Teva Pharmaceuticals has been recognized with the 2025 Power of Partnership Award by Americares, in collaboration with the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), for its exceptional commitment to expanding access to medicines for underserved communities around the world.

The award was presented to Carol Richardson, Teva's U.S. Head of Sustainability and Health Equity, during the HDA Business and Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, on June 2.

A Legacy of Giving

Teva's partnership with Americares spans nearly three decades, during which the company has donated enough medicine to fill nearly 19 million prescriptions. In 2024 alone, Teva contributed $48 million worth of essential medicines to Americares to support health centers in low- and middle-income countries.

These donations have reached 124 countries, providing treatments for respiratory illnesses, hypertension, diabetes, depression, and more. Teva's support has also been critical in disaster response efforts, including the 2010 Haiti earthquake, flooding in the Philippines, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

"Expanding access to medicines for underserved populations is a core element of Teva's Healthy Future sustainability strategy," said Richardson. "Teva is honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Americares, our longstanding partner, and we look forward to continuing our work together to help provide quality care to people in need around the world."

Innovation in Access

In 2024, Teva launched a produce-to-give program, creating a dedicated supply of essential medicines for three Americares partner health facilities in El Salvador. In its first year, the program delivered enough medicine to fill over 13,500 prescriptions, addressing infections, cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal conditions.

Recognizing Impact

"Teva is one of Americares most dedicated and longstanding supporters," said Dr. Adam Schwartz, Deputy Medical Officer at Americares. "With Teva's support, we are increasing access to health for people and communities in need all over the world."

HDA President and CEO Chester "Chip" Davis, Jr. added, "We applaud Teva's work with Americares to donate lifesaving medicines to patients worldwide, as well as Teva's commitment to enhancing health outcomes for individuals."

