According to OysterLink, several hospitality jobs - including bartenders, cooks, and event planners - are showing the strongest combination of income growth and job demand, making them standout choices for individuals without formal degrees.

High-Growth Hospitality Roles with No Degree Required

The following table highlights some of the top hospitality jobs that offer a winning mix of wage growth, employee growth, and future opportunity - without requiring a college degree:

No. Job Title 2024 Avg. Salary Wage Growth (2020-24) Employee Growth (2020-24) Job Outlook

(2023-33) Annual Projected Openings 1 Bartender $39,880 +7.5% +4.9% +9% 134,600 2 Cook $37,730 +4.6% +2.8% +17% 257,700 3 Event Planner $65,090 +4.5% +10.3% +7% 16,500 4 Valet $34,190 +4.6% +14.0% +5% 18,600 5 Dishwasher $33,220 +5.0% +1.7% +1% 80,500 6 Housekeeper $36,180 +4.4% +2.2% +1% 190,600 7 Waiter/Server $38,360 +5.0% +2.9% +1% 471,200

Among the top-performing roles:

Bartenders top the list for no-degree jobs with 7.5% wage growth and a strong 9% outlook.

top the list for no-degree jobs with 7.5% wage growth and a strong 9% outlook. Cooks have the best long-term demand with 17% projected growth and 257,700 annual openings.

have the best long-term demand with 17% projected growth and 257,700 annual openings. Event planners earn the highest average salary ($65K+) and saw a 10.3% rise in workforce.

earn the highest average salary ($65K+) and saw a 10.3% rise in workforce. Valets saw the fastest employee growth (14%) as travel demand rebounded.

saw the fastest employee growth (14%) as travel demand rebounded. Dishwashers and housekeepers offer over 270,000 combined openings with steady wages.

offer over 270,000 combined openings with steady wages. Waiters/servers have the most job openings overall - 471,200 expected annually.

"These roles are now set up as viable long-term career paths," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager at OysterLink. "Many people are rethinking traditional education routes, and this just shows you don't need to feel held back because you didn't go to college."

Economic and Industry Context

The analysis is based on wage and employment trends from 2020 to 2024, as well as 10-year job outlook projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With the hospitality industry poised to add over 6 million jobs by 2033, demand for skilled frontline staff remains high - especially in food and guest services.

"Hospitality jobs are more accessible than ever," Eric added. "At OysterLink, we're committed to helping candidates find the most fitting opportunities, and assisting employers in connecting with the talent they need."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City and waiter jobs in Miami, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

