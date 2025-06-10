Drawbridge, the leading cybersecurity technology provider for the alternative investment community, today announced the appointment of Eric Bernstein as Chief Executive Officer. Bernstein, a seasoned executive with a proven track record of driving exemplary outcomes for financial services clients, joins Drawbridge to lead the next phase of the company's growth.

Eric Bernstein brings over two decades of experience in financial services and technology leadership. His track record includes building world-class operational platforms and delivering measurable results for clients across the alternative investment ecosystem. His expertise aligns with Drawbridge's mission to help alternative investment firms manage evolving cyber and compliance risks with confidence.

"I'm thrilled to join Drawbridge at this pivotal moment," said Bernstein. "Drawbridge has a strong foundation in delivering trusted cybersecurity and compliance solutions to alternative investment firms. I look forward to ensuring that we remain the go-to solution that the Alternative Investment Community needs to solve today's challenges and help prevent the challenges of tomorrow."

Peter Christodoulo, Partner at Francisco Partners, added: "We at Francisco Partners are very excited to be reuniting with Eric after our previous collaboration at eFront. Eric's experience in the alternative asset software sector is unparalleled and his appointment reflects our commitment to continue to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to Drawbridge clients."

Jason Elmer, Founder of Drawbridge, commented: "Having known Eric for over a decade, Eric's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Drawbridge. His leadership and proven ability to drive exemplary outcomes make him the right person to support our clients and expand our impact in the market."

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading cybersecurity risk and compliance platform purpose-built for the alternative investment industry. Trusted by over 1,000 alternative investment managers and allocators, Drawbridge's platform and managed services help firms identify and address cyber risks while meeting increasing regulatory expectations. The company is backed by Francisco Partners and Long Ridge Equity Partners.

Tinne Teugels

tteugels@drawbridgeco.com