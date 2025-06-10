Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation: Ginkgo MIC Strengthens Investor Resilience Amid Global Pressures and Reaffirms Confidence with Top-Tier Analyst Rating in Mid-Year Market Update?

TORONTO, ON AND VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Ginkgo MIC") recently hosted its virtual Mid-Year Market Update, providing valued investors with timely insights into the fund's performance and strategic direction amid ongoing global trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

In keeping with its commitment to open communication, Ginkgo's leadership addressed current market realities-including inflationary pressures, rising unemployment, and continued volatility in the Canadian housing market.

As of February 2025, Ginkgo MIC's total assets have grown by 8% to $187 million, while the portfolio's average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio has been further reduced to 66%. The percentage of loans delinquent over 90 days has remained stable at 3.56%, supported by disciplined lending practices, tighter underwriting standards, and a renewed focus on borrower quality and cash flow.

To further insulate the fund against market volatility, Ginkgo plans to increase its bad debt provisions to $2 million, reinforcing its ability to maintain stable distributions even in a shifting economic environment.

"Our team anticipated that 2025 would be a challenging year, as shared during our February AGM," said Henry Tse, CEO of Ginkgo MIC. "Despite seven interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, the housing market remains subdued, and broader economic uncertainty continues to grow."

Up to this point, Ginkgo has maintained its annual dividend rates at 9.75% for Series 1 and 9.0% for Series 2 Preferred Shares.

"To support long-term portfolio stability and to compete more effectively in the market, it is time to further strengthen our financial position," Tse added.

As a result, effective July 2025, Ginkgo's Board has revised its target dividends to 9.25% for Series 1 and 8.5% for Series 2 Preferred Shares. These rates remain highly competitive and reflect Ginkgo's focus on balancing attractive yields with prudent capital preservation.

Demonstrating external confidence in Ginkgo's strategy, Fundamental Research Corp (FRC) recently upgraded Ginkgo MIC to a 2+ rating-one of the highest in the industry based on FRC's latest annual review. This upgrade highlights Ginkgo's consistent dividend history, strong governance practices, and commitment to transparency.

Ginkgo MIC remains focused on protecting investor capital and adapting its strategies to meet the realities of today's evolving market.

For more information about this news release or Ginkgo MIC's fund performance, please visit www.GinkgoMic.com , email investor@ginkgomic.com, or contact Yvonne Leung at 416-990-5567.?

About The Corporation: Ginkgo Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2011 and serves across Canada as an alternative lender. The MIC provides?dividends?to investors through a diversified portfolio that is secured by properties primarily in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), Alberta (Edmonton and Calgary) and the Winnipeg communities. Since inception, Ginkgo has paid over $60 million dividends to investors.

