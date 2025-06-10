St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Sokoman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its May 7, 2025, news release, the Company has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") seeking final approval for its non-brokered flow-through private-placement financing (the "FT Financing").

On April 30, 2025, the Company closed the first tranche of the FT Financing, issuing 6,000,000 flow-through common shares. On receipt of Exchange approval, the Company will issue a further 2,000,000 flow-through common shares, for a total of 8,000,000 flow-through common shares issued for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD$400,000.

In connection with the FT Financing, the Company will pay a further CAD$6,000 in cash finders' fees on the second and final tranche for a total of CAD$24,000 and issue 480,000 non-transferable broker warrants exercisable at CAD$0.07 for one year as permitted by the policies of the Exchange.

All securities issued pursuant to the FT Financing are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the flow-through shares (the "FT Shares"), pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as flow-through mining expenditures as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) on or before December 31, 2026, and to renounce all of the qualifying expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares.

The Company intends to spend the flow-through proceeds on the Company's exploration projects.

About Sokoman Minerals Corp.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. is a discovery-oriented company and one of the largest landholders in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's emerging gold district. The Company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects, including the 100%-owned flagship, advanced-stage Moosehead project, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland. These projects target Dalradian-type orogenic gold mineralization, similar to the Curraghinalt and Cavanacaw deposits in Northern Ireland. The Company entered a strategic alliance with Benton Resources Inc. through three, large-scale, joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

In October 2023, Sokoman and Benton completed an agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc., a major developer of lithium projects and processing plants in the USA, and exactly the right partner to have to advance the lithium project. For full details of the agreement, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 11, 2023.

Projects optioned with optionee fully vested are:

East Alder Project optioned to Canterra Minerals Inc. (SIC retains shares of CTM plus 1% NSR)

Startrek Project optioned to Thunder Gold (SIC retains shares of TGOL plus 1% NSR)

The Company would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for the financial support of the Moosehead and Fleur de Lys Projects through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program during the past few years.

