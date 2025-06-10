New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Elle Caruso Fitzgerald is pleased to announce the publication of "Returns & the Next Generation of Factor ETFs." This article explores how a new generation of factor ETFs are leveraging sophisticated rules-based methodologies to potentially outperform traditional benchmarks, offering investors enhanced performance and tax efficiency compared to mutual funds.

Returns & the Next Generation of Factor ETFs

Broad indexes originally were not designed to be investable products. They were designed to measure performance - not maximize it. What we are seeing is that there are opportunities to improve upon these indexes," Michael Mack, client portfolio manager for Victory Capital, said at Exchange. Mack emphasized, "That's the opportunity we are seeing with indexes, the ability to evolve them. Take an idea that an active manager would actually implement. Put it in a rules-based index, and take advantage of the ETF structure and the tax efficiency that comes with that.

Read the full article here: https://www.etftrends.com/free-cash-flow-channel/returns-next-generation-factor-etfs/

The article features insights from Victory Capital, highlighting their perspective on how evolving index methodologies can enhance investment outcomes by incorporating active management principles into rules-based index strategies.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a leading provider of data-driven insights and specialized services for asset managers and investors, bringing together a wealth of expertise to support client success. At the core of VettaFi is a commitment to fostering strong relationships and delivering innovative solutions that help clients engage, grow, and thrive in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

For more information about VettaFi, please visit www.vettafi.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255109

SOURCE: VettaFi